Jack Black is a Singing Stalin in Trailer for Mel Brooks’ History of the World, Part II

The sequel series 40 years in the making premieres on Hulu beginning on March 6th

Jack Black in History of the World Pt 2
Jack Black in The History of the World Pt 2 (Hulu)
February 6, 2023 | 3:16pm ET

    Hulu has revealed the extremely eventful official trailer for History of the World, Part IIthe long-anticipated sketch variety series from comedy king Mel Brooks.

    Arriving 40 years after Brooks’ seminal film History of the World, Part I, Part II sees the auteur star alongside Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz. Joining them is a particularly stacked cast of guests who portray what seems to be just about everyone you’ve ever read about in your history textbooks: Today’s new trailer begins with Harriet Tubman (Sykes) emerging from a rather contemporary looking New York City subway station, ready to shoot some clueless law enforcement officers.

    And it only gets wackier from there. Barinholtz portrays an easily-impressed Alexander Graham Bell; Danny Devito is a colorful Romanov patriarch; Josh Gad plays a music-hating William Shakespeare; Jack Black sings a Les Mis‑y song as Joseph Stalin, and Fred Armisen embodies a version of Sigmund Freud who doesn’t know masterclasses from masturbation.

    Kroll, at the TCA winter press tour in January, mentioned that “if anyone was ever born to play a role, Jack Black as Joseph Stalin singing a Les Mis‑esque song about how he’s going to destroy his enemies… Just that room that day with Pam Adlon, [Rob] Corddry, Ike [Barinholtz], Owen [Burke], and myself and Jack Black, it’s just constant breaking.”

    The first two episodes of History of the World, Part II premiere Monday, March 6th. Two new episodes will drop daily from there, with the finale landing on Thursday, March 9th. See the trailer below.

    Other guest stars include Margaret Cho, Andy Cohen, Richard Kind, Sam Richardson, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beets, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Preston Lacy, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Ayo Edebiri, Taika Waititi, and many, many more. Consequence has more from Kroll with Kroll about how the cast came together.

