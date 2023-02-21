The state of music has changed drastically throughout the years — not just how music sounds or how it’s made, but how it’s consumed. Each era has its own way of consuming music; records and 8-tracks dominated decades of yore, while cassette tapes and CDs ushered in a new generation of portable music playing. Within all of those options, for those who have an affinity for the tangible, having something to collect is a necessity no matter what physical form it takes. Then, there’s a certain sliver of a generation that remembers one particular playback option: HitClips.

Remember HitClips, those tiny toys you could play music from on the go? They were kind of like the next version of those Fisher Price toy record players — solid bits of mono audio that sounded terrible but meant the world to those who had them. Hasbro first started trickling out HitClips through Tiger Electronics in late 1999 as literally only 60-second tastes of what a song had to offer. Basically, HitClips walked so TikTok sounds could run.

Initially, these little samples of tracks were so elite, you could only get them if you were lucky enough to snag one in your McDonald’s Happy Meal. After realizing their fanfare, Tiger Electronics transformed them into fairly “real” audio players that you could get in different special editions. Each player essentially worked the same, though the first iterations used Sega Genesis-like cartridges for the bits and then transitioned into the circular HitClips Discs in 2003 that could hold a whopping two minutes of music. It may not seem like much now, but back then, that extra minute of music was everything.

“The thing about that whole moment in time is that everything was changing so rapidly, and everybody was trying to figure out what the next thing was,” *NSYNC’s JC Chasez recalls to Consequence of that sudden explosion of pocket-sized tunes. “Everything got smaller and smaller and smaller — hence the hit clipping because you could have as many as you wanted in your pocket practically, and it was just a fascinating time to be a part of.”

The players themselves came in different forms, from the basic mini player with a single earbud to a mini boombox with a speaker to even the HitClips Dance Bot, a dancing machine resembling a somewhat rhythmic Transformer. Tiger Electronics took it even further by shelling out extra doodads like alarm clocks, FM radio scanners, and the karaoke gadget Groove Machine to try to keep HitClips relevant during a time of advanced production and the growing art of piracy.

While these companion accessories helped extend the life of the audio device for a little while, HitClips eventually shuttered under the weight of technological growth. The first iPod came out in 2003, Microsoft’s Zune media players originated in 2006, internet radio service Pandora launched in 2005 and sole streaming services like PeopleSound and MP3.com eventually opened the popularity gates for Spotify and iTunes, then Apple Music, in the 2010s. At that point HitClips didn’t stand a chance, but you can’t say they went out without a fight.