How to Get Tickets to Alejandro Fernández’s 2023 Tour

Alejandro Fernández has unveiled a lengthy slate of 2023 live dates, and tickets to his North American “AMOR Y PATRIA” tour will soon be on-sale.

“I’m excited to return to the US to celebrate Latino culture through my music,” the Mexican singer shared in a statement. “I’ve put together a totally new show. I can’t wait to see my fans and sing all our favorite songs together. Y que viva Mexico!”

What Is Alejandro Fernández’s Next Tour?

The 2023 “AMOR Y PATRIA” tour begins with three California performances in Sacramento on September 8th, San Jose on September 9th, and Anaheim on September 10th. Fernández follows the first week with two nights at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, a show in Phoenix, and another three California stops between Los Angeles, San Diego, and Highland. He’ll then embark on an extensive Texas run with dates in El Paso, San Antonio, Edinburg, Dallas, and Houston.

The “Me Dedique A Perderte” vocalist will headline Chicago’s Allstate Arena on October 8th, followed by stops in Toronto and Washington, DC. He’ll play New York’s Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 14th and Atlanta’s Coca Cola Roxy on October 19th, then closes with two nights in Florida between Estero on October 21st and Miami on October 22nd.

Who Is Opening for Alejandro Fernández on Tour?

It’s a family affair on the “AMOR Y PATRIA” tour as Alejandro Fernández will be joined on most dates by his son, Alex Fernández.

How Can I Get Tickets for Alejandro Fernández’s 2023 Tour?

Alejandro Fernández tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Chase Cardmembers and potential concertgoers seeking Official Platinum and Preferred Seating options will gain access at the same time.

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

What Are Alejandro Fernández’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Alejandro Fernández’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Alejandro Fernández 2023 Tour Dates:

09/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/09 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/10 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

09/24 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Casino

09/29 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

09/30 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/01 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

10/05 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/13 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/14 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

10/21 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

10/22 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena