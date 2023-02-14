Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Alejandro Fernández’s 2023 Tour

The "AMOR Y PATRIA" tour kicks off in September

Advertisement
Alejandro Fernandez tickets 2023 tour dates amor y patria live shows presale info
Alejandro Fernández, photo by Bernardo Garcia
February 14, 2023 | 4:25pm ET

    Alejandro Fernández has unveiled a lengthy slate of 2023 live dates, and tickets to his North American “AMOR Y PATRIA” tour will soon be on-sale.

    “I’m excited to return to the US to celebrate Latino culture through my music,” the Mexican singer shared in a statement. “I’ve put together a totally new show. I can’t wait to see my fans and sing all our favorite songs together. Y que viva Mexico!”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Alejandro Fernández’s Next Tour?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The 2023 “AMOR Y PATRIA” tour begins with three California performances in Sacramento on September 8th, San Jose on September 9th, and Anaheim on September 10th. Fernández follows the first week with two nights at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, a show in Phoenix, and another three California stops between Los Angeles, San Diego, and Highland. He’ll then embark on an extensive Texas run with dates in El Paso, San Antonio, Edinburg, Dallas, and Houston.

    The “Me Dedique A Perderte” vocalist will headline Chicago’s Allstate Arena on October 8th, followed by stops in Toronto and Washington, DC. He’ll play New York’s Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 14th and Atlanta’s Coca Cola Roxy on October 19th, then closes with two nights in Florida between Estero on October 21st and Miami on October 22nd.

    Who Is Opening for Alejandro Fernández on Tour?

    It’s a family affair on the “AMOR Y PATRIA” tour as Alejandro Fernández will be joined on most dates by his son, Alex Fernández.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Alejandro Fernández’s 2023 Tour?

    Advertisement

    Alejandro Fernández tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Chase Cardmembers and potential concertgoers seeking Official Platinum and Preferred Seating options will gain access at the same time.

    Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

    What Are Alejandro Fernández’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Alejandro Fernández’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Advertisement

    Alejandro Fernández 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    09/09 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    09/10 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    09/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
    09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    09/24 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Casino
    09/29 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
    09/30 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    10/01 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
    10/05 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    10/06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    10/08 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
    10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    10/13 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
    10/14 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
    10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
    10/21 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
    10/22 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

    Alejandro Fernandez tickets 2023 tour dates poster amor y patria live shows artwork

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Charlie Puth tickets 2023 tour live shows dates seats presale code how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Charlie Puth's 2023 Tour

February 14, 2023

Phish 2023 tour dates

Phish Announce Summer 2023 Tour Dates, Including Seven Nights at Madison Square Garden

February 14, 2023

gaslight anthem spring 2023 us tour dates oso oso emily wolfe

The Gaslight Anthem Announce Spring 2023 Tour

February 14, 2023

suga bts agust d

How to Get Tickets to SUGA of BTS's First Solo Tour

February 14, 2023

future islands 2023 tour dates indie rock alternative music news listen tickets presale

Future Islands Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

February 14, 2023

The Chicks 2023 world tour dates

The Chicks Announce 2023 Tour

February 14, 2023

yellowcard ocean avenue tour dates anniversary 2023 pop punk rock music news tickets

Yellowcard Announce Ocean Avenue 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

February 14, 2023

suga bts solo tour 2023 agust d

BTS' Suga Announces First-Ever Solo Tour in 2023

February 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Alejandro Fernández's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter