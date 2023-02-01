Menu
How to Get Tickets to Beyoncé’s 2023 “Renaissance” Tour

Queen Bey will return to the stage with a 47-date stadium trek

Beyoncé’s artwork for Renaissance (Instagram)
February 1, 2023 | 9:48am ET

    Beyoncé will hit the road in 2023 to tour in support of her transformative three-act Renaissance project, as she announced on Wednesday (February 1st).

    Grab tickets here, and read on for more details including the on-sale date.

    What Is Beyoncé’s Next Tour?

    Queen Bey is hitting stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023. The 47-date tour kicks off in Europe in May, followed by a run of North American stadium shows starting in July. The trek wraps up in New Orleans at the end of September.

    The tour will mark Beyoncé’s first full-length tour since the “On the Run II Tour” with Jay-Z in 2018. More recently, she sang “Be Alive” at the 2022 Academy Awards, and performed a concert in Dubai in January 2023.

    Who Is Opening for Beyoncé on Tour?

    As of now, this information is still to be determined.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance Tour”?

    Tickets go on sale beginning Monday, February 6th via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, tickets will be available via Stubhub.

    What Are Beyoncé’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Beyoncé’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

    Beyoncé 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
    05/14 – Brussels, BE @ Baudoin Stadium
    05/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
    05/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield
    05/23 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
    05/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
    05/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur
    05/30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur
    06/02 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur
    06/06 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
    06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium
    06/11 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Velodrome
    06/15 – Cologne, DE @ Rheinenergiestadion
    06/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena
    06/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena
    06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
    06/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
    06/27 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Nardowy
    07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    07/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
    07/15 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
    07/17 – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium
    07/20 – Minneapolis, MN Huntington Bank Stadium
    07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
    07/26 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
    07/29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    07/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    08/01 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
    08/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Stadium
    08/05 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
    08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
    08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
    08/16 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
    08/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
    08/21 – St Louis, MO @ Dome at America’s Center
    08/24 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
    08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
    08/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
    09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
    09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
    09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
    09/13 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
    09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
    09/21 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
    09/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
    09/27 – New Orleans @ Caesars Superdome

