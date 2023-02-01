How to Get Tickets to Beyoncé’s 2023 “Renaissance” Tour

Beyoncé will hit the road in 2023 to tour in support of her transformative three-act Renaissance project, as she announced on Wednesday (February 1st).

Grab tickets here, and read on for more details including the on-sale date.

What Is Beyoncé’s Next Tour?

Queen Bey is hitting stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023. The 47-date tour kicks off in Europe in May, followed by a run of North American stadium shows starting in July. The trek wraps up in New Orleans at the end of September.

Advertisement

The tour will mark Beyoncé’s first full-length tour since the “On the Run II Tour” with Jay-Z in 2018. More recently, she sang “Be Alive” at the 2022 Academy Awards, and performed a concert in Dubai in January 2023.

Who Is Opening for Beyoncé on Tour?

As of now, this information is still to be determined.

How Can I Get Tickets for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance Tour”?

Tickets go on sale beginning Monday, February 6th via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, tickets will be available via Stubhub.

What Are Beyoncé’s 2023 Tour Dates?

Advertisement

See Beyoncé’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

Beyoncé 2023 Tour Dates:

05/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

05/14 – Brussels, BE @ Baudoin Stadium

05/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

05/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield

05/23 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light

05/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

05/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur

05/30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur

06/02 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur

06/06 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium

06/11 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Velodrome

06/15 – Cologne, DE @ Rheinenergiestadion

06/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena

06/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena

06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

06/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

06/27 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Nardowy

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

07/15 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/17 – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

07/20 – Minneapolis, MN Huntington Bank Stadium

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

07/26 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

07/29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/01 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Stadium

08/05 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

08/16 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

08/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/21 – St Louis, MO @ Dome at America’s Center

08/24 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

09/13 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

09/21 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

09/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

09/27 – New Orleans @ Caesars Superdome