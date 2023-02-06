How to Get Tickets to Big Time Rush’s 2023 Tour

Big Time Rush are rolling into their third year back together and still “Can’t Get Enough” of each other, so Kendall, James, Carlos, and Logan are setting out together once again with tickets to their 2023 North American “Can’t Get Enough Tour.”

“The ‘Can’t Get Enough Tour’ is going to be a wild ride,” the band shared in a statement. “Since our first shows back in 2021, we decided this isn’t a reunion. This is a comeback. The ‘Can’t Get Enough Tour’ is going to be bigger than ever. We are pushing ourselves to make the best show possible so that every night is truly special.”

What Is Big Time Rush’s Next Tour?

The “Can’t Get Enough Tour” follows Big Time Rush’s 2022 “Forever Tour,” which marked the group’s first extended live outing since reforming after over half a decade on hiatus. The trek kicks off in Fort Worth, Texas on June 22nd and features shows in Charlotte, North Carolina; Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; and Holmdel, New Jersey in the first month. The band opens July in Uncasville, Connecticut, followed by a performance in Toronto and three New York dates between Saratoga Springs, Bethel, and Wantagh. After shows in Massachusetts and Maryland, the band hits the Midwest with stops in Columbus, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, and more, then plays Nashville on July 24th. They close out the month in Charleston and Orlando.

Big Time Rush heads west via Alabama on August 1st to The Woodlands, Texas on August 3rd, then continues to Phoenix on August 5th and four consecutive California shows in Mountain View, Fresno, Wheatland, and Inglewood. From there, the group headlines Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena before jetting south to Mexico for three final performances. The last leg begins in Mexico City on August 18th and stops in Guadalajara on August 21st and Monterrey on August 23rd.

Who Is Opening for Big Time Rush on Tour?

Big Time Rush will be supported on nearly every date by two singer-songwriters whose names happen to rhyme but are still completely separate acts: MAX and JAX.

How Can I Get Tickets for Big Time Rush’s 2023 Tour?

Big Time Rush tickets will be available first to fan club members on Tuesday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Citi cardholders will also gain early access to seats starting on Wednesday, February 8th, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, February 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS).

General public on-sale opens on Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

What Are Big Time Rush’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Big Time Rush’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Big Time Rush 2023 Tour Dates:

06/22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

06/24 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino & Resort

06/25 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

06/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/28 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

06/30 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/02 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

07/03 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/05 – Toronto, ON @ History

07/07 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/08 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/09 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/11 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/12 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/15 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

07/16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/09 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

07/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

07/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

07/26 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/28 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

07/29 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

07/30 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/01 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

08/03 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/08 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

08/10 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

08/11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum

08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/18 – Mexico City, DF @ Sports Palace

08/21 – Guadalajara, JA @ Telmex

08/23 – Monterrey, NL @ Citibanamex