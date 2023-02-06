Menu
How to Get Tickets to Big Time Rush’s 2023 Tour

The "Can't Get Enough Tour" kicks off in June

Big Time Rush, photo by Aaron Gatewood
February 6, 2023 | 3:53pm ET

    Big Time Rush are rolling into their third year back together and still “Can’t Get Enough” of each other, so Kendall, James, Carlos, and Logan are setting out together once again with tickets to their 2023 North American “Can’t Get Enough Tour.”

    “The ‘Can’t Get Enough Tour’ is going to be a wild ride,” the band shared in a statement. “Since our first shows back in 2021, we decided this isn’t a reunion. This is a comeback. The ‘Can’t Get Enough Tour’ is going to be bigger than ever. We are pushing ourselves to make the best show possible so that every night is truly special.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Big Time Rush’s Next Tour?

    The “Can’t Get Enough Tour” follows Big Time Rush’s 2022 “Forever Tour,” which marked the group’s first extended live outing since reforming after over half a decade on hiatus. The trek kicks off in Fort Worth, Texas on June 22nd and features shows in Charlotte, North Carolina; Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; and Holmdel, New Jersey in the first month. The band opens July in Uncasville, Connecticut, followed by a performance in Toronto and three New York dates between Saratoga Springs, Bethel, and Wantagh. After shows in Massachusetts and Maryland, the band hits the Midwest with stops in Columbus, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, and more, then plays Nashville on July 24th. They close out the month in Charleston and Orlando.

    Big Time Rush heads west via Alabama on August 1st to The Woodlands, Texas on August 3rd, then continues to Phoenix on August 5th and four consecutive California shows in Mountain View, Fresno, Wheatland, and Inglewood. From there, the group headlines Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena before jetting south to Mexico for three final performances. The last leg begins in Mexico City on August 18th and stops in Guadalajara on August 21st and Monterrey on August 23rd.

    Who Is Opening for Big Time Rush on Tour?

    Big Time Rush will be supported on nearly every date by two singer-songwriters whose names happen to rhyme but are still completely separate acts: MAX and JAX.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Big Time Rush’s 2023 Tour?

    Big Time Rush tickets will be available first to fan club members on Tuesday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Citi cardholders will also gain early access to seats starting on Wednesday, February 8th, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, February 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS).

    General public on-sale opens on Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

    What Are Big Time Rush’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Big Time Rush’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Big Time Rush 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    06/24 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino & Resort
    06/25 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
    06/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    06/28 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    06/30 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    07/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    07/02 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
    07/03 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    07/05 – Toronto, ON @ History
    07/07 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    07/08 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
    07/09 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    07/11 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
    07/12 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    07/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    07/15 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    07/16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    07/17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    07/09 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    07/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    07/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
    07/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    07/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
    07/26 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    07/28 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
    07/29 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
    07/30 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    08/01 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
    08/03 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
    08/07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    08/08 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
    08/10 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
    08/11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
    08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    08/18 – Mexico City, DF @ Sports Palace
    08/21 – Guadalajara, JA @ Telmex
    08/23 – Monterrey, NL @ Citibanamex

