How to Get Tickets to Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour

Including a fresh run of summer tour dates

Billy Strings, photo by Josh Druding
February 13, 2023 | 11:15am ET

    Billy Strings will keep the licks coming with tickets going on sale for a whole new set of 2023 tour dates. The expanded North American includes a newly announced run of summer shows in support of his recent collaborative album, ME/AND/DAD, featuring Strings’ father, Terry Barber.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Billy Strings’ Next Tour?

    Strings will resume his live circuit in 2023 with a three-night set in Atlantic City, New Jersey from February 16th to February 18th and two nights in Charlottesville, Virginia from February 21st to 22nd. Aside from single-day stops in Athens and Atlanta, the rest of Strings’ previously announced itinerary charts the same multi-date bundling pattern with three sets in Nashville; two hits in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and a final three performances in Cincinnati from March 16th to March 18th.

    Related Video

    Following two headlining spots at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre in May, Strings embarks on a new stretch of shows starting in Phoenix on May 17th. He’ll perform at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on May 19th, then spends two nights in San Diego before heading to Las Vegas on May 24th. He’ll play two shows in Austin, then hit St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Cleveland. His 2023 live circuit is currently scheduled to conclude in Chicago on June 17th.

    The newly announced summer run takes place in July and August, including multiple nights in Cary, NC; Boston, MA; Portland, ME; Essex Junction, VT; and Huntsville, AL.

    Who Is Opening for Billy Strings on Tour?

    There have been no updates regarding an opener or tour support for Billy Strings. The artist does not typically feature an opening slot at his concerts.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for Strings’ newly announced tour dates go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with an artist pre-sale taking place on Wednesday, February 15th (use access code CHORUS).

    Tickets to Strings’ previously announced concerts are available via Stubhub.

    What Are Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Billy Strings’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Billy Strings 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    02/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    02/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    02/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
    02/22 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
    02/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    02/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    02/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    03/03 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show
    03/04 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    03/07 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
    03/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/11 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
    03/12 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
    03/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    03/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    03/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    04/13 —Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
    04/14 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
    04/15 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
    04/18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
    04/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    04/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    04/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
    04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
    05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    05/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    05/26 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
    06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    06/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    06/07 – Tulsa, O @ BOK Center
    06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
    06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
    06/14 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion
    06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    07/13 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
    07/14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
    07/15 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
    07/19 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
    07/21 – Bridgeport, CT@ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    07/22 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
    07/23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
    07/25 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    07/26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    07/28 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
    07/29 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
    07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
    08/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
    08/08 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
    08/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Grobe Freiheit 36
    08/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
    08/25 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
    08/26 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

