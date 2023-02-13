How to Get Tickets to Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour

Billy Strings will keep the licks coming with tickets going on sale for a whole new set of 2023 tour dates. The expanded North American includes a newly announced run of summer shows in support of his recent collaborative album, ME/AND/DAD, featuring Strings’ father, Terry Barber.
Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.
What Is Billy Strings’ Next Tour?
Strings will resume his live circuit in 2023 with a three-night set in Atlantic City, New Jersey from February 16th to February 18th and two nights in Charlottesville, Virginia from February 21st to 22nd. Aside from single-day stops in Athens and Atlanta, the rest of Strings’ previously announced itinerary charts the same multi-date bundling pattern with three sets in Nashville; two hits in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and a final three performances in Cincinnati from March 16th to March 18th.
Following two headlining spots at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre in May, Strings embarks on a new stretch of shows starting in Phoenix on May 17th. He’ll perform at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on May 19th, then spends two nights in San Diego before heading to Las Vegas on May 24th. He’ll play two shows in Austin, then hit St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Cleveland. His 2023 live circuit is currently scheduled to conclude in Chicago on June 17th.
The newly announced summer run takes place in July and August, including multiple nights in Cary, NC; Boston, MA; Portland, ME; Essex Junction, VT; and Huntsville, AL.
Who Is Opening for Billy Strings on Tour?
There have been no updates regarding an opener or tour support for Billy Strings. The artist does not typically feature an opening slot at his concerts.
How Can I Get Tickets for Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour?
Tickets for Strings’ newly announced tour dates go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with an artist pre-sale taking place on Wednesday, February 15th (use access code CHORUS).
Tickets to Strings’ previously announced concerts are available via Stubhub.
What Are Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour Dates?
See Billy Strings’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.
Billy Strings 2023 Tour Dates:
02/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
02/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
02/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
02/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
02/22 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
02/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/03 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show
03/04 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
03/07 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
03/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/11 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/12 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
04/13 —Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
04/14 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
04/15 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
04/18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
04/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/26 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/07 – Tulsa, O @ BOK Center
06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
06/14 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion
06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/13 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
07/14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
07/15 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
07/19 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
07/21 – Bridgeport, CT@ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
07/22 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
07/23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
07/25 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07/26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07/28 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
07/29 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
08/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
08/08 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
08/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Grobe Freiheit 36
08/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
08/25 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
08/26 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater