Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 Tour

The world tour marks first outing in six years

Advertisement
Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Tickets Tour 2023 Dates Announcement Reunion
Bruce Springsteen, photo by Ben Kaye
February 15, 2023 | 11:18am ET

    Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are finally returning for a globe-trotting 2023 world tour, and now with an expanded US leg and UK dates, fans everywhere will be able to make a run at tickets.

    The long-awaited reunion will mark the ensemble’s first outing in six years, and may be just the beginning as Springsteen suggested in the tour’s initial announcement: “I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including on-sale dates.

    What Is Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s Next Tour?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Springsteen and Co.’s ongoing tour consists of a US arena run in the spring, a summer stadium jaunt across Europe and the UK, and a second North American leg in the fall. The first North American trek kicked off on February 1st in Tampa with subsequent dates in Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma throughout the month. They’ll hit the Pacific Northwest with shows in Portland and Seattle on February 25th and 27th, respectively, then travel back east via Denver for stops in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

    The band will settle along the East Coast for an extended stretch through March that takes them to Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, DC, and more before closing out the month in Detroit. They play New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 1st and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 3rd, take a detour to Cleveland and Baltimore, then return to New York for a double-header at Elmont’s UBS Arena. The US leg concludes on The Boss’ home turf at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on April 14th.

    The band’s 2023 European tour is scheduled to begin in late April with two nights in Barcelona, Spain, followed by multiple gigs in Dublin, Paris, and beyond throughout May. They’ll spend June in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, and Norway before delivering a double-header in Denmark between July 11th and July 13th. The European circuit is rounded out with shows in Austria, Germany, and the closer in Monza, Italy on July 25th.

    Advertisement

    In the United Kingdom, Springsteen and the E Street Band will play Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on May 30th and Birmingham’s Villa Park on June 16th. They’ll then headline two nights of BST Hyde Park in London on July 6th and 8th.

    The group opens their second North American outing in Chicago on August 9th, followed by two nights in Philadelphia and performances in Foxborough, Massachusetts; Washington, DC; and Syracuse, New York. Springsteen will return to New Jersey for two headlining shows at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium on August 30th and September, then crosses over to Canada for November dates in Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto for two nights, Montreal, and more. After a stop in Phoenix and a back-to-back in Inglewood, California, Springsteen and the E Street Band will wrap in San Francisco on December 8th.

    Who Is Opening for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on Tour?

    There have been no openers or supporting acts announced at this time and frankly, that’s a relief. It’s going to be hard enough as it is to fit the the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s five-decades’ worth of classics into a single night.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 Tour?

    Advertisement

    Tickets to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s ongoing 2023 world tour are available now for many dates via Stubhub.

    For the newly announced US shows, fans can utilize Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform, which requires fans to pre-register in order to purchase tickets. Pre-registration is ongoing through Sunday, February 19th, and tickets will go up grabs on Wednesday, February 22nd via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Advertisement

    Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    03/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
    03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
    03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
    03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
    04/09 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
    04/11 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
    04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic
    04/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic
    05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
    05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
    05/09 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
    05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
    05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
    05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani
    05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo
    05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
    05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
    05/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium
    06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland
    06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
    06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park
    06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena
    06/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
    06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
    06/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
    06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka
    07/02 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka
    07/06 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
    07/08 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
    07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
    07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
    07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
    07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion
    07/21 – Hockenheim, DE @ Hockenheimring
    07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
    07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza
    08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
    08/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
    08/24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
    08/28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
    08/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    09/01 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    09/07 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
    09/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Camden Yards
    09/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    11/08 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    11/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
    11/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    11/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    12/04 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
    12/06 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
    12/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Advertisement

Latest Stories

bully soccer mommy lose you single indie rock listen collaboration music news

Bully and Soccer Mommy Hope They Don't "Lose You" on New Song: Stream

February 15, 2023

Breaking Benjamin and Bush 2023 tour

Breaking Benjamin and Bush Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

February 15, 2023

ben folds what matters most

Ben Folds Announces New Album What Matters Most, 2023 Tour Dates

February 15, 2023

Charlie Puth tickets 2023 tour live shows dates seats presale code how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Charlie Puth's 2023 Tour

February 14, 2023

Alejandro Fernandez tickets 2023 tour dates amor y patria live shows presale info

How to Get Tickets to Alejandro Fernández's 2023 Tour

February 14, 2023

Phish 2023 tour dates

Phish Announce Summer 2023 Tour Dates, Including Seven Nights at Madison Square Garden

February 14, 2023

gaslight anthem spring 2023 us tour dates oso oso emily wolfe

The Gaslight Anthem Announce Spring 2023 Tour

February 14, 2023

suga bts agust d

How to Get Tickets to SUGA of BTS's First Solo Tour

February 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter