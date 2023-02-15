How to Get Tickets to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 Tour

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are finally returning for a globe-trotting 2023 world tour, and now with an expanded US leg and UK dates, fans everywhere will be able to make a run at tickets.
The long-awaited reunion will mark the ensemble’s first outing in six years, and may be just the beginning as Springsteen suggested in the tour’s initial announcement: “I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”
What Is Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s Next Tour?
Springsteen and Co.’s ongoing tour consists of a US arena run in the spring, a summer stadium jaunt across Europe and the UK, and a second North American leg in the fall. The first North American trek kicked off on February 1st in Tampa with subsequent dates in Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma throughout the month. They’ll hit the Pacific Northwest with shows in Portland and Seattle on February 25th and 27th, respectively, then travel back east via Denver for stops in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ohio.
The band will settle along the East Coast for an extended stretch through March that takes them to Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, DC, and more before closing out the month in Detroit. They play New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 1st and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 3rd, take a detour to Cleveland and Baltimore, then return to New York for a double-header at Elmont’s UBS Arena. The US leg concludes on The Boss’ home turf at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on April 14th.
The band’s 2023 European tour is scheduled to begin in late April with two nights in Barcelona, Spain, followed by multiple gigs in Dublin, Paris, and beyond throughout May. They’ll spend June in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, and Norway before delivering a double-header in Denmark between July 11th and July 13th. The European circuit is rounded out with shows in Austria, Germany, and the closer in Monza, Italy on July 25th.
In the United Kingdom, Springsteen and the E Street Band will play Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on May 30th and Birmingham’s Villa Park on June 16th. They’ll then headline two nights of BST Hyde Park in London on July 6th and 8th.
The group opens their second North American outing in Chicago on August 9th, followed by two nights in Philadelphia and performances in Foxborough, Massachusetts; Washington, DC; and Syracuse, New York. Springsteen will return to New Jersey for two headlining shows at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium on August 30th and September, then crosses over to Canada for November dates in Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto for two nights, Montreal, and more. After a stop in Phoenix and a back-to-back in Inglewood, California, Springsteen and the E Street Band will wrap in San Francisco on December 8th.
Who Is Opening for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on Tour?
There have been no openers or supporting acts announced at this time and frankly, that’s a relief. It’s going to be hard enough as it is to fit the the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s five-decades’ worth of classics into a single night.
How Can I Get Tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 Tour?
Tickets to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s ongoing 2023 world tour are available now for many dates via Stubhub.
For the newly announced US shows, fans can utilize Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform, which requires fans to pre-register in order to purchase tickets. Pre-registration is ongoing through Sunday, February 19th, and tickets will go up grabs on Wednesday, February 22nd via Ticketmaster.
What Are Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 Tour Dates?
See Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.
Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:
02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
04/09 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
04/11 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic
04/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic
05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
05/09 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani
05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo
05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
05/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium
06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland
06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park
06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena
06/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
06/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka
07/02 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka
07/06 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
07/08 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion
07/21 – Hockenheim, DE @ Hockenheimring
07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza
08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
08/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
08/24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
08/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/01 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/07 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
09/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Camden Yards
09/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/08 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
11/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
11/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
12/04 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12/06 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center