How to Get Tickets to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 Tour

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are finally returning for a globe-trotting 2023 world tour, and now with an expanded US leg and UK dates, fans everywhere will be able to make a run at tickets.

The long-awaited reunion will mark the ensemble’s first outing in six years, and may be just the beginning as Springsteen suggested in the tour’s initial announcement: “I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

What Is Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s Next Tour?

Springsteen and Co.’s ongoing tour consists of a US arena run in the spring, a summer stadium jaunt across Europe and the UK, and a second North American leg in the fall. The first North American trek kicked off on February 1st in Tampa with subsequent dates in Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma throughout the month. They’ll hit the Pacific Northwest with shows in Portland and Seattle on February 25th and 27th, respectively, then travel back east via Denver for stops in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

The band will settle along the East Coast for an extended stretch through March that takes them to Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, DC, and more before closing out the month in Detroit. They play New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 1st and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 3rd, take a detour to Cleveland and Baltimore, then return to New York for a double-header at Elmont’s UBS Arena. The US leg concludes on The Boss’ home turf at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on April 14th.

The band’s 2023 European tour is scheduled to begin in late April with two nights in Barcelona, Spain, followed by multiple gigs in Dublin, Paris, and beyond throughout May. They’ll spend June in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, and Norway before delivering a double-header in Denmark between July 11th and July 13th. The European circuit is rounded out with shows in Austria, Germany, and the closer in Monza, Italy on July 25th.

In the United Kingdom, Springsteen and the E Street Band will play Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on May 30th and Birmingham’s Villa Park on June 16th. They’ll then headline two nights of BST Hyde Park in London on July 6th and 8th.

The group opens their second North American outing in Chicago on August 9th, followed by two nights in Philadelphia and performances in Foxborough, Massachusetts; Washington, DC; and Syracuse, New York. Springsteen will return to New Jersey for two headlining shows at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium on August 30th and September, then crosses over to Canada for November dates in Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto for two nights, Montreal, and more. After a stop in Phoenix and a back-to-back in Inglewood, California, Springsteen and the E Street Band will wrap in San Francisco on December 8th.

Who Is Opening for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on Tour?

There have been no openers or supporting acts announced at this time and frankly, that’s a relief. It’s going to be hard enough as it is to fit the the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s five-decades’ worth of classics into a single night.

How Can I Get Tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s ongoing 2023 world tour are available now for many dates via Stubhub.

For the newly announced US shows, fans can utilize Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform, which requires fans to pre-register in order to purchase tickets. Pre-registration is ongoing through Sunday, February 19th, and tickets will go up grabs on Wednesday, February 22nd via Ticketmaster.

What Are Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:

02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

04/09 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

04/11 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic

04/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic

05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

05/09 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena

05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena

05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani

05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo

05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

05/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland

06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund

06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park

06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena

06/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

06/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka

07/02 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka

07/06 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

07/08 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion

07/21 – Hockenheim, DE @ Hockenheimring

07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/01 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/07 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

09/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Camden Yards

09/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/08 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

12/04 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/06 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center