How to Get Tickets to Charlie Puth’s 2023 Tour

Charlie Puth has unveiled tickets to “The ‘Charlie’ Live Experience,” the pop singer-songwriter’s massive 2023 North American tour, and he crafted a hits-heavy TikTok to announce it.
Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.
What Is Charlie Puth’s Next Tour?
“The ‘Charlie’ Live Experience,” follows a festival date in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Mexico on May 20th and officially launches in Dallas on May 24th. Puth continues to Austin, Nashville, and Atlanta before playing two nights in Florida between Miami on May 31st and Jacksonville on June 1st. He’ll headline Holmdel, New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center on June 3rd, followed by shows in Washington, DC; Boston; Gilford, New Hampshire; and Toronto. After dates in Charlottesville, Virginia and Philadelphia, Puth takes over New York’s Radio City Music Hall on June 15th.
Heading to the Midwest, Charlie Puth will host performances in Detroit, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Minneapolis, and more, then continues west via Denver on June 27th and Salt Lake City on June 28th. He’ll tour the West Coast including Seattle, Vancouver, and San Diego, along with a detour to Las Vegas on July 8th, before wrapping at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on July 11th.
Who Is Opening for Charlie Puth on Tour?
No announcements have been made regarding openers or supporting acts, and we’re honestly not sure who to expect other than Puth based on the tour’s solo-billed title, “‘Charlie’ The Live Experience.”
How Can I Get Tickets for Charlie Puth’s 2023 Tour?
Charlie Puth tickets will be first available to fans who register for the artist pre-sale opening on Wednesday, February 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS).
Seats for the general public go up for grabs on Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.
What Are Charlie Puth’s 2023 Tour Dates?
See Charlie Puth’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.
Charlie Puth 2023 Tour Dates:
05/20 – Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, JA @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
05/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
05/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
05/31 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
06/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
06/03 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
06/04 – Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap
06/06 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
06/07 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
06/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/10 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino
06/12 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
06/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
06/15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
06/18 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
06/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
06/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
06/24 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
06/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
06/27 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
06/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
06/30 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/01 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBA
07/03 – Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
07/06 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
07/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre