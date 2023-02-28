How to Get Tickets to Chlöe’s 2023 Tour

Chlöe, one of the titular members of the Grammy-nominated R&B duo Chloe x Halle, has shared the itinerary for her solo headlining “In Pieces Tour,” and tickets promise debut performances from the elder Bailey sister’s upcoming debut album of the same name. Fittingly, In Pieces will arrive just ahead of the spring outing’s launch on March 31st via Columbia/Parkwood.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Chlöe’s Next Tour?

“The In Pieces Tour” opens in Chicago on April 11th, followed by nights in Detroit, Toronto, and Boston within the first week. Chlöe plays Philadelphia’s Fillmore on April 18th and New York’s Terminal 5 on April 20th before heading down to her home state of Georgia for a performance in Atlanta on April 23rd.

The “How Does It Feel” artist takes the tour to Texas for two nights between Houston on April 25th and Dallas on April 26th. She’ll then appear at the Sacramento’s Sol Blume festival on April 30th. Finally, Chlöe completes “The In Pieces Tour” in Los Angeles on May 3rd.

Who Is Opening for Chlöe on Tour?

No openers or supporting acts have been announced at this time. Bailey could certainly call in some favors thanks to her deep collaborator rolodex that ranges from Janelle Monae to Beyoncé and more. Meanwhile, despite her moving in a decidedly solitary direction, Chlöe can always count on the support (and potential surprise assist) from her sister and future Little Mermaid star, Halle Bailey.

How Can I Get Tickets for Chlöe’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for Chlöe’s solo headlining tour will be available through a number of early access options. An artist pre-sale is currently ongoing (using access code PRAY) along with a Live Nation pre-sale running until Thursday, March 2nd at 10:00 p.m. local time (use access code CHORUS)

General public on-sale opens on Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

What Are Chlöe’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Chlöe’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Chlöe 2023 Tour Dates:

04/11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

04/14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

04/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

04/25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/26 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Sol Blume

05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo