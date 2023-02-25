How to Get Tickets to The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie’s 2023 Tour

Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service will come together for a co-headlining 2023 tour celebrating the 20-year anniversaries of their respective albums, Transatlanticism and Give Up, and tickets will treat audiences to full performances of both.

Ben Gibbard, who co-founded and fronts both groups, shared in a statement: “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Is It Too Late To Get Tickets to Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service’s Tour?

Tickets for newly announced dates in Texas go on sale March 3rd via Ticketmaster. The rest of the tour’s tickets are currently available to purchase via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

What Is Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service’s Tour?

The 28-date run will kick off in Washington, DC on September 5th and 6th. The collective will then travel to Portland, Main, Kingston, Rhode Island, and New Haven, Connecticut before playing two nights in Boston on September 12th and 13th. They’ll perform outside of Washington, DC at Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 14th, then head to Detroit on September 17th. The bands will co-headline New York City’s Madison Square Garden on September 19th and 20th.

Following a stop to Philadelphia on September 21st, the two groups head west via Minneapolis to Denver for three nights on September 26th, 27th, 28th. They’ll open October in Phoenix, then play Las Vegas; Seattle; and Berkeley, California. The 20th anniversary tour wraps at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on October 13th, 15th, and 17th.

Who Is Opening for Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service on Tour?

Warpaint and The Beths will serve as the tour’s primary support, with the exception of the tour’s final two nights at the Hollywood Bowl, which will feature Built to Spill and Iron & Wine, respectively.

What Are Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie 2023 Tour Dates:

09/05 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/06 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/08 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

09/09 – Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center

09/10 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

09/12 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/14 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

09/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

09/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center #

09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory #

09/26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom #

09/27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom #

09/28 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom #

09/30 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater %

10/01 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre %

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre %

10/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Los Angeles %

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %

10/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %

10/09 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley %

10/10 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley %

10/11 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley %

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl $

# = w/ Warpaint

% = w/ The Beths

^ = w/ Built to Spill

$ = w/ Iron & Wine