How to Get Tickets to Depeche Mode’s “Memento Mori Tour”

Depeche Mode have announced their globe-spanning 2023 “Memento Mori Tour,” and fans are sure to flock to claim their tickets to see the group after a five-year live break and the June passing of founding member Andy Fletcher. The world tour gets its namesake from the surviving duo’s upcoming album that is set to arrive in March 2023.
Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.
What Is Depeche Mode’s Next Tour?
The “Memento Mori Tour” kicks off in Sacramento on March 23rd, followed by two more California shows in San Jose and Los Angeles. They close out March in Las Vegas and open April in San Antonio, then travel to Chicago and Canada for three nights between Toronto, Quebec City, and Montréal. The North American leg wraps at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on April 14th.
The tour resumes a month later for a European leg that starts in Amsterdam on May 16th. The route hits Antwerp, Stockholm, and more in May, then takes the duo to Primavera Sound in Madrid and Barcelona at the beginning of June. They also play two nights in Dusseldorf, Germany and stop for shows in Dublin on June 14th, London on June 17th, and Paris on June 24th. The European stadium run continues into July with performances in Berlin, Rome, and more, and concludes in Oslo, Norway on August 11th.
Depeche Mode’s newly announced fall leg kicks off on September 21st in Mexico City, with further dates scheduled in cities like Austin, Dallas, New Orleans, Miami, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Las Vegas. Additionally, Depeche Mode are set to play multiple nights in both New York City and Los Angeles.
Who Is Opening for Depeche Mode on Tour?
Kelly Lee Owens will open Depeche Mode’s spring run of North American tour dates, except in New York City on April 14th, where the band will be supported by Stella Rose & The Dead Language. Openers for Depeche Mode’s other upcoming tour dates have not been announced.
How Can I Get Tickets for Depeche Mode’s “Memento Mori Tour”?
A fan pre-sale for Depeche Mode’s new fall tour dates begins Tuesday, February 21st, ahead of a general on-sale on Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Tickets to all of Depeche Mode’s other upcoming tour dates are available via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.
What Are Depeche Mode’s 2023 Tour Dates?
See Depeche Mode’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.
Depeche Mode 2023 Tour Dates:
03/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
04/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
04/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
04/12 – Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell
04/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen
05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
05/26 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese
05/28 – Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión
05/31 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid
06/11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf
06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium
06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/22 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy
06/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
06/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
06/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
07/01 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
07/04 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
07/07 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/09 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/12 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico
07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro
07/16 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
07/21 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion
07/23 – Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb
07/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională
07/28 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna
07/30 – Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport
08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
08/06 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak
08/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto
08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
09/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
09/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/04 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
10/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/12 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/03 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
11/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
11/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/28 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
12/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
12/06 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
12/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena