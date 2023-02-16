How to Get Tickets to Depeche Mode’s “Memento Mori Tour”

Depeche Mode have announced their globe-spanning 2023 “Memento Mori Tour,” and fans are sure to flock to claim their tickets to see the group after a five-year live break and the June passing of founding member Andy Fletcher. The world tour gets its namesake from the surviving duo’s upcoming album that is set to arrive in March 2023.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Depeche Mode’s Next Tour?

The “Memento Mori Tour” kicks off in Sacramento on March 23rd, followed by two more California shows in San Jose and Los Angeles. They close out March in Las Vegas and open April in San Antonio, then travel to Chicago and Canada for three nights between Toronto, Quebec City, and Montréal. The North American leg wraps at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on April 14th.

Advertisement

Related Video

The tour resumes a month later for a European leg that starts in Amsterdam on May 16th. The route hits Antwerp, Stockholm, and more in May, then takes the duo to Primavera Sound in Madrid and Barcelona at the beginning of June. They also play two nights in Dusseldorf, Germany and stop for shows in Dublin on June 14th, London on June 17th, and Paris on June 24th. The European stadium run continues into July with performances in Berlin, Rome, and more, and concludes in Oslo, Norway on August 11th.

Depeche Mode’s newly announced fall leg kicks off on September 21st in Mexico City, with further dates scheduled in cities like Austin, Dallas, New Orleans, Miami, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Las Vegas. Additionally, Depeche Mode are set to play multiple nights in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Who Is Opening for Depeche Mode on Tour?

Kelly Lee Owens will open Depeche Mode’s spring run of North American tour dates, except in New York City on April 14th, where the band will be supported by Stella Rose & The Dead Language. Openers for Depeche Mode’s other upcoming tour dates have not been announced.

How Can I Get Tickets for Depeche Mode’s “Memento Mori Tour”?

Advertisement

A fan pre-sale for Depeche Mode’s new fall tour dates begins Tuesday, February 21st, ahead of a general on-sale on Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Tickets to all of Depeche Mode’s other upcoming tour dates are available via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

What Are Depeche Mode’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Depeche Mode’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Advertisement

Depeche Mode 2023 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

03/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

04/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

04/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

04/12 – Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell

04/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen

05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

05/26 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese

05/28 – Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión

05/31 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid

06/11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf

06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

06/22 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy

06/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

06/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

06/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

07/01 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

07/04 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

07/07 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/09 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/12 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico

07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro

07/16 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

07/21 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion

07/23 – Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb

07/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională

07/28 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna

07/30 – Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport

08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

08/06 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak

08/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

09/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

09/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/04 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

10/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/12 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/03 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

11/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

11/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/28 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

12/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

12/06 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

12/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena