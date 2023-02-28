Menu
How to Get Tickets to Foo Fighters’ 2023 Tour

Marking their first live performances since the late 2022 Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts

Foo Fighters, photo by Timothy Norris
February 28, 2023 | 3:44pm ET

    Foo Fighters are set to return to road in 2023 for their first extended live outing since the tragic passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. The group’s most recent performances came in late 2022 at the transatlantic tribute concerts dedicated to the late, beloved band member.

    The upcoming tour includes a string of headlining shows, as well as festival stops at Bonnaroo and Boston Calling.

    Read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Foo Fighters’ Next Tour?

    The Foos have been cooking up something special for their first batch of live shows in 2023, and no, it’s not Dave’s charitable BBQ. The rock icons will play their first solo date this year in Gilford, New Hampshire on May 24th, followed by one-offs in Rogers, Arkansas on June 14th and Pelham, Alabama on June 16th.

    Elsewhere, the band have been tapped to lead the top-line of festivals across the globe including Boston Calling, Canada’s Ottawa Bluesfest, Japan’s Fuji Rock, and Germany’s Rock am Ring. They’ll also play Bonnaroo; Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio; The Town in Brazil; Sear.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey; and more throughout the year.

    Who Is Opening for Foo Fighters on Tour?

    No openers have been specified for Foo Fighters’ new solo shows, but the band certainly had help in droves at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts. Over two packed nights, they were backed by the likes of RUSH, Alanis Morissette, members of Nirvana and Black Sabbath, their own children, and more.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Foo Fighters’ 2023 Tour?

    Foo Fighters tickets will be first available to Citi cardholders with a pre-sale ongoing through Thursday, March 2nd at 10:00 p.m. local time. An artist pre-sale also occurs within the same window.

    General public on-sale opens on Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    What Are Foo Fighters’ 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Foo Fighters’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
    06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring
    06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park
    06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
    06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
    07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
    07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming
    07/28-30 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock
    09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass
    09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town
    09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival

