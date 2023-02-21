Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 World Tour

The hard-rock legends will head across the UK, Europe, and North America

Advertisement
how to get guns n roses tickets
Guns N’ Roses, photo by Amy Harris
February 21, 2023 | 11:48am ET

    Guns N’ Roses are set to embark on an extensive 2023 world tour, playing shows across the UK, Europe, and North America in the coming months.

    Since the band reunited with classic members Slash and Duff McKagan in 2016, GN’R have remained one of the most successful touring acts in the world. Previous outings such as the “Not In This Lifetime Tour” (2016 through 2019) grossed $584.2 million, and the US leg of the band’s “We’re F’N’ Back! Tour” in 2021 grossed an additional $50 million alone.

    Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting a new studio album from Axl Rose and company. The Hard Skool EP was a nice tide-over, featuring re-tooled versions of previously unreleased songs from the Chinese Democracy sessions, but Slash said this past October that GN’R hope to hit the studio to finally record a proper album.

    Advertisement

    Grab tickets here, and read on for more details including the on-sale date.

    What Is Guns N’ Roses’ Next Tour?

    Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 world tour consists of an early summer UK/European leg and a late summer / early fall North American leg.

    The first leg kicks off June 5th in the Middle East with a show in Tel Aviv, Israel. From there, the band will play shows in Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Romania, Hungary, and Greece. With multiple days off in between most dates, the entire leg will run through July 22nd.

    Advertisement

    After a couple weeks break, the band then launches the North American leg on August 5th in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, followed by a show in Montreal on the 8th. GN’R then dips stateside on August 11th for a gig in Hersey, Pennsylvania, before hitting large markets across the US such as Boston, Chicago, New York metropolitan area (East Rutherford, NJ), Houston, Hollywood, and more, playing numerous stadiums and arenas along the way. A final show on October 16th in Vancouver concludes the itinerary, which also includes an October 8th headlining appearance at Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

    Who Is Opening for Guns N’ Roses on Tour?

    As of the initial tour announcement, support has yet to be announced.

    How Can I Get Tickets to Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 World Tour?

    A Live Nation pre-sale for the North American dates begins Thursday (February 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS, with a general sale starting Friday (February 24th) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    What Are Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 Tour Dates?

    Advertisement

    You can see a full list of Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 tour dates below. Get tickets to their upcoming concerts via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Guns N’ Roses 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/05 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Park Hayarkon
    06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
    06/12 – Vigo, ES @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos
    06/15 – Dessel, BE @ Grasspop Metal Meeting
    06/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
    06/21 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock
    06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
    06/30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
    07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsch Bank Park
    07/05 – Bern, CH @ BERNEXPO
    07/08 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo
    07/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland
    07/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense
    07/16 – Bucharest, RO @ National Arena
    07/19 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Arena
    07/22 – Athens, GR @ Olympic Stadium
    08/05 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
    08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau
    08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
    08/15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    08/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
    08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    08/26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park
    08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    09/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    09/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
    09/12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    09/15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    09/20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
    09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
    09/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
    09/28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
    10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
    10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
    10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

    Guns N' Roses 2023 tour poster

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

The Revivalists 2023 tour dates Band of Horses The Head and The Heart

The Revivalists Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour with Band of Horses

February 21, 2023

sza tickets 2023 how to buy pre-sale date pop music news

How to Get Tickets to SZA's 2023 Tour

February 21, 2023

moonspell 30th anniversary tour

Moonspell Announce 2023 North American 30th Anniversary Tour

February 21, 2023

father john misty head and the heart 2023 co-headlining tour dates tickets

Father John Misty and The Head and The Heart Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

February 21, 2023

jason isbell death wish weathervanes 400 unit folk rock americana alternative music news listen stream pre order tracklist artwork tour dates

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Announce New Album Weathervanes, Share "Death Wish": Stream

February 21, 2023

TWICE 2023 world tour dates tickets

TWICE Announce 2023 World Tour

February 21, 2023

Feist to release new album in 2023

Feist Announces 2023 North American Tour

February 21, 2023

Guns N' Roses 2023 tour

Guns N' Roses Announce 2023 World Tour

February 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Guns N' Roses' 2023 World Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter