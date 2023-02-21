How to Get Tickets to Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 World Tour

Guns N’ Roses are set to embark on an extensive 2023 world tour, playing shows across the UK, Europe, and North America in the coming months.

Since the band reunited with classic members Slash and Duff McKagan in 2016, GN’R have remained one of the most successful touring acts in the world. Previous outings such as the “Not In This Lifetime Tour” (2016 through 2019) grossed $584.2 million, and the US leg of the band’s “We’re F’N’ Back! Tour” in 2021 grossed an additional $50 million alone.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting a new studio album from Axl Rose and company. The Hard Skool EP was a nice tide-over, featuring re-tooled versions of previously unreleased songs from the Chinese Democracy sessions, but Slash said this past October that GN’R hope to hit the studio to finally record a proper album.

Grab tickets here, and read on for more details including the on-sale date.

What Is Guns N’ Roses’ Next Tour?

Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 world tour consists of an early summer UK/European leg and a late summer / early fall North American leg.

The first leg kicks off June 5th in the Middle East with a show in Tel Aviv, Israel. From there, the band will play shows in Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Romania, Hungary, and Greece. With multiple days off in between most dates, the entire leg will run through July 22nd.

After a couple weeks break, the band then launches the North American leg on August 5th in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, followed by a show in Montreal on the 8th. GN’R then dips stateside on August 11th for a gig in Hersey, Pennsylvania, before hitting large markets across the US such as Boston, Chicago, New York metropolitan area (East Rutherford, NJ), Houston, Hollywood, and more, playing numerous stadiums and arenas along the way. A final show on October 16th in Vancouver concludes the itinerary, which also includes an October 8th headlining appearance at Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

Who Is Opening for Guns N’ Roses on Tour?

As of the initial tour announcement, support has yet to be announced.

How Can I Get Tickets to Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 World Tour?

A Live Nation pre-sale for the North American dates begins Thursday (February 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS, with a general sale starting Friday (February 24th) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

What Are Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 Tour Dates?

You can see a full list of Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 tour dates below. Get tickets to their upcoming concerts via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Guns N’ Roses 2023 Tour Dates:

06/05 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Park Hayarkon

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

06/12 – Vigo, ES @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos

06/15 – Dessel, BE @ Grasspop Metal Meeting

06/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

06/21 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

06/30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsch Bank Park

07/05 – Bern, CH @ BERNEXPO

07/08 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo

07/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland

07/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense

07/16 – Bucharest, RO @ National Arena

07/19 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Arena

07/22 – Athens, GR @ Olympic Stadium

08/05 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau

08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

09/12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

09/15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

09/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

09/28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place