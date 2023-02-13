Menu
How to Get Tickets to Jason Aldean’s 2023 Tour

The "Highway Desperado Tour" saddles the country star with Mitchell Tenpenny

Jason Aldean, photo by Brian Higbee
February 13, 2023 | 1:49pm ET

    Jason Aldean will set out on his 2023 “Highway Desperado Tour” this summer, but tickets for the country star’s latest live trek are quickly approaching.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Jason Aldean’s Next Tour?

    The 41-city “Highway Desperado Tour” will launch in Bethel, New York on July 14th, followed by dates in Hartford, Connecticut and Saratoga Springs, New York. He’ll headline two nights in Ohio between Cuyahoga Falls and Cincinnati before wrapping his Northeast run in Mansfield, Massachusetts on July 29th.

    Related Video

    Jason Aldean opens August in Charleston, South Carolina, then heads to Atlanta, the closest tour stop to the namesake city of his 2022 album, Macon, Georgia, on August 5th. Following shows in Charlotte and Raleigh, he’ll jet to the Midwest for a spell then zip back to the Southeast to play Estero and Jacksonville, Florida. He closes out the month in Orange Beach, Alabama.

    Aldean starts September in Toronto, then hits Clarkston, Michigan on September 8th; St. Louis on September 15th; and Noblesville, Indiana on September 16th before heading west to Wheatland, California on September 21st. He’ll travel along the West Coast to Portland and Auburn, Washington, then settles in California for performances in Mountain View, Irvine, and San Bernardino.

    In October, Aldean plays Phoenix, Albuquerque, and Denver during the first week. He returns east via Kansas City, Oklahoma City, and Forth Worth to Columbus, Ohio on October 19th and Louisville, Kentucky on October 20th. The “Highway Desperado Tour” begins to wind down in Toledo, Ohio on October 21st before wrapping with two nights in Florida between West Palm Beach on October 27th and Tampa on October 28th.

    Who Is Opening for Jason Aldean on Tour?

    Jason Aldean will be supported first and foremost by Mitchell Tenpenny, while the opening slot will be covered by Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Jason Aldean’s 2023 Tour?

    Jason Aldean tickets will be first available to members of the Aldean Army Fan Club on Tuesday, February 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Early access for Tenpenny and Kent fans will begin on Wednesday, February 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS).

    General public on-sale opens on Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

    What Are Jason Aldean’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Jason Aldean’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Jason Aldean 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/14 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    07/15 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
    07/16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    07/20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    07/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    07/27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    07/28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
    07/29 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    08/04 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
    08/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
    08/06 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
    08/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    08/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    08/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
    08/19 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater
    08/24 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
    08/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
    08/26 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
    09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    09/08 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    09/09 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    09/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    09/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    09/16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    09/21 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
    09/22 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    09/23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
    09/28 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    09/29 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    09/30 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
    10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
    10/06 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    10/07 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    10/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    10/14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    10/19 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    10/20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    10/21 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
    10/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    10/28 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Artists

