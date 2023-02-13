How to Get Tickets to Jason Aldean’s 2023 Tour

Jason Aldean will set out on his 2023 “Highway Desperado Tour” this summer, but tickets for the country star’s latest live trek are quickly approaching.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Jason Aldean’s Next Tour?

The 41-city “Highway Desperado Tour” will launch in Bethel, New York on July 14th, followed by dates in Hartford, Connecticut and Saratoga Springs, New York. He’ll headline two nights in Ohio between Cuyahoga Falls and Cincinnati before wrapping his Northeast run in Mansfield, Massachusetts on July 29th.

Jason Aldean opens August in Charleston, South Carolina, then heads to Atlanta, the closest tour stop to the namesake city of his 2022 album, Macon, Georgia, on August 5th. Following shows in Charlotte and Raleigh, he’ll jet to the Midwest for a spell then zip back to the Southeast to play Estero and Jacksonville, Florida. He closes out the month in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Aldean starts September in Toronto, then hits Clarkston, Michigan on September 8th; St. Louis on September 15th; and Noblesville, Indiana on September 16th before heading west to Wheatland, California on September 21st. He’ll travel along the West Coast to Portland and Auburn, Washington, then settles in California for performances in Mountain View, Irvine, and San Bernardino.

In October, Aldean plays Phoenix, Albuquerque, and Denver during the first week. He returns east via Kansas City, Oklahoma City, and Forth Worth to Columbus, Ohio on October 19th and Louisville, Kentucky on October 20th. The “Highway Desperado Tour” begins to wind down in Toledo, Ohio on October 21st before wrapping with two nights in Florida between West Palm Beach on October 27th and Tampa on October 28th.

Who Is Opening for Jason Aldean on Tour?

Jason Aldean will be supported first and foremost by Mitchell Tenpenny, while the opening slot will be covered by Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

How Can I Get Tickets for Jason Aldean’s 2023 Tour?

Jason Aldean tickets will be first available to members of the Aldean Army Fan Club on Tuesday, February 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Early access for Tenpenny and Kent fans will begin on Wednesday, February 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS).

General public on-sale opens on Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

What Are Jason Aldean’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Jason Aldean’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Jason Aldean 2023 Tour Dates:

07/14 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/15 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

07/16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

07/29 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/04 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

08/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/06 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

08/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

08/19 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater

08/24 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

08/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

08/26 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/08 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/09 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

09/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

09/21 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

09/22 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/28 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/29 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/30 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/06 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

10/07 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

10/19 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/21 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

10/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/28 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre