How to Get Tickets to Jason Mraz’s 2023 Tour

Jason Mraz has begun offering tickets to board his upcoming “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride,” or so he’s dubbed his Summer 2023 North American tour. The new trek coincides with the singer-songwriter’s eighth album of the same name, which arrives on June 23rd.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Jason Mraz’s Next Tour?

“The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride” begins in Troutdale, Oregon on July 13th and covers the West Coast with shows in Seattle and Spokane as well as California dates in Berkeley, Santa Barbara, and Irvine. After stops to Phoenix and Dallas, Mraz heads to the Midwest for performances in Madison on July 28th and Detroit on July 29th.

Advertisement

Related Video

He opens August in Indianapolis, then hits the East Coast for shows in Raleigh, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and more. He headlines Atlanta’s Cadence Bank Amphitheatre on August 11th, then plays two nights in Florida between Boca Raton and St. Augustine. The tour wraps on August 17th at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium with a special performance featuring full symphony accompaniment from the New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke.

Who Is Opening for Jason Mraz on Tour?

Aside from the exclusive New York Pops show in New York, Jason Mraz will be accompanied at every show by his Superband comprised of Grooveline Horns, folk-rock quartet Raining Jane, and guitarist Molly Miller. Otherwise, no details on openers or supporting acts have been revealed at this time.

How Can I Get Tickets for Jason Mraz’s 2023 Tour?

Jason Mraz tickets will first go up for grabs with artist pre-sale access on Tuesday, February 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, February 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS), while various offers and venue-specific pre-sales follow a day later.

Advertisement

General public on-sale opens on Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

What Are Jason Mraz 2023 Tour Dates?

See Jason Mraz’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Jason Mraz 2023 Tour Dates:

03/18 – Del Mar @ The Sound

05/06 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

07/13 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

07/14 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBA

07/15 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBA

07/17 – Spokane, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

07/19 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

07/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

07/22 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

07/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

07/26 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

07/28 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

07/30 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

08/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

08/02 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

08/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte

08/06 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center

08/08 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08/12 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

08/13 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

08/17 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

* = w/ The New York Pops