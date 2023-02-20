How to Get Tickets to Jelly Roll’s 2023 Tour

Jelly Roll has decided to take the plunge with his 2023 “Backroad Baptism Tour” this summer. The country rapper and singer will follow up his breakthrough 2022, which featured the release of several smash singles and a stunning duet with Craig Morgan at the Grand Ole Opry, with a massive trek across North America that runs through October.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Jelly Roll’s Next Tour?

The 44-date “Backroad Baptism Tour” begins in Southaven, Mississippi on July 28th. After dates in Alabama and Georgia, Jelly Roll heads to the Northeast for shows in Darien Center, New York; Mansfield, Massachusetts; Bridgeport, Connecticut; and more. He plays Bristow, Virginia on August 11th and Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on August 15th, then jumps to the Midwest for stops in Milwaukee, St. Louis, Omaha, and more. He closes the month between Lubbock, Texas and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Advertisement

Related Video

The “Son of a Sinner” singer opens September at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, followed by performances in Salt Lake City; Greenwood Village, Colorado; and Bozeman, Montana. He’ll head to the West Coast starting with a show in Bend, Oregon on September 12th, then travels to California for two nights between Concord and Bakersfield. He jets east via Oklahoma City on September 19th to Texas for three sets in Austin, Houston, and Dallas. He wraps the month with visits to Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Jelly Roll stops in Charleston, West Virginia on October 3rd, then hits North Carolina for nights in Wilmington and Greensboro within the first week of the month. He headlines Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on October 10th, then continues south to Greenville, South Carolina on October 12th and Jacksonville on October 13th. He concludes the “Backroad Baptism Tour” in Tampa on October 14th.

Who Is Opening for Jelly Roll on Tour?

When it comes to convincing his buddies, or “Bubbas,” to hit the road with him, Jelly Roll clearly just needs to call and ask. The southern singer’s star-studded support includes Yelawolf, Chase Rice, Three 6 Mafia, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, and Merkules on select dates. Meanwhile, his longtime collaborator Struggle Jennings and comedian Josh Adam Meyers will open each show. Watch the announcement video where Jelly Roll converts his group chat to the “Backroad Baptism Tour” roster below.

Advertisement

Jelly Roll has also been tapped to play several dates supporting Eric Church in early September.

How Can I Get Tickets for Jelly Roll’s 2023 Tour?

Jelly Roll tickets will first go up for grabs to Fan Club members on Wednesday, February 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, February 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS), while Spotify early access and local pre-sales open that same day.

Tickets for the general public will hit the market on Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

What Are Jelly Roll’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Jelly Roll’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Jelly Roll 2023 Tour Dates:

02/22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

05/05 – Key West, FL @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater

05/19 – Pomona, CA @ LA County Fair

06/10 – Clinton, IA @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys Iowa 2023

06/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys Bloomington 2023

07/08 – Fort Loramie, OH @ Country Concert 23

07/09 – West Fargo, ND @ Red River Valley Fair

07/21 – Valparaiso, IN @ Porter Country Fair

07/28 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater *

07/29 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater *

07/30 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater *

08/01 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater *

08/03 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater +

08/04 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center !

08/05 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater !

08/08 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion !

08/09 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

08/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live >

08/12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach >

08/15 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake <

08/17 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater <

08/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater <

08/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre >

08/22 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center *

08/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

08/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center >

08/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center >

08/29 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarket Arena #

08/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater #

09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena #

09/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

09/03 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green <

09/05 – Rapid City, SD @ Summit Arena at The Monument *

09/06 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse *

09/08 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

09/09 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre ^

09/10 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre ^

09/12 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

09/14 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion $

09/15 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena $

09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

09/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center >

09/21 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater >

09/22 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion $

09/23 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion $

09/26 – Tupelo, MS @ Cadence Bank Arena *

09/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center !

09/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center !

09/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center &

10/03 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum *

10/05 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

10/06 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum <

10/10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena <

10/12 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena #

10/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena #

10/14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

* = w/ Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, & Josh Adam Meyers

+ = w/ Merkules, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

! = w/ Elle King, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

> = w/ Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

< = w/ Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

# = w/ Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

$ = w/ Three 6 Mafia, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

& = w/ Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

^ = w/ Eric Church