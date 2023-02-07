How to Get Tickets to Nickel Creek’s 2023 Tour

Nickel Creek are pairing their first album in nine years, Celebrants, with tickets to their first headlining tour in nine years. The long-running folk trio, featuring mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins, and guitarist Sean Watkins, are set to embark on a two-month run across North America only weeks after their new album’s arrival on March 24th.

What Is Nickel Creek’s Next Tour?

The folk band opens their 2023 live circuit in Cincinnati on April 15th, followed by dates in Pittsburgh; Portland, Maine; and more. They headline Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park on April 22nd and Philadelphia’s Fillmore on April 23rd before heading south to play Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium from April 27th to 29th.

Nickel Creek opens May in Charlottesville, Virginia, then heads back north via York, Pennsylvania on May 3rd to New York’s Rooftop at Pier 17 on May 4th. Following a month-long break, the band resumes in Atlanta on June 2nd, then travels to Greenville, South Carolina; Akron, Ohio; and Grand Rapids, Michigan before headlining The Salt Shed in Chicago on June 9th. They play Milwaukee and Chesterfield, Missouri before wrapping the tour in Kansas City, Missouri on June 13th.

Who Is Opening for Nickel Creek on Tour?

Nickel Creek have assembled an impressive roster to support them on select dates throughout 2023. They’ve enlisted Guatemalan singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno, Sara Watkins’ I’m With Her bandmate Aoife O’Donovan, and Hawktail for their latest live run.

How Can I Get Tickets for Nickel Creek’s 2023 Tour?

There will be several early access options to claim Nickel Creek tickets. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, February 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS), and a pre-sale hosted by the artist as well as “Celebrants Club” VIP packages will be available that same day.

General public on-sale begins on Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

What Are Nickel Creek’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Nickel Creek’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Nickel Creek 2023 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center *

04/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater *

04/18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

04/20 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts *

04/21 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

04/22 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park *

04/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

04/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co *

04/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

04/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium †

04/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ‡

04/30 – Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest

05/01 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion ‡

05/03 – York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts ‡

05/04 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ‡

05/31 – Charleston, SC @ Spoleto Festival

06/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

06/03 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center *

06/04 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

06/06 – Akron, OH @ E.J. Thomas Hall *

06/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ TBA *

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

06/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *

06/11 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at The District *

06/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts *

06/15-17 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

09/01 – London, UK @ Barbican Centre

09/08-10 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

* = w/ Gaby Moreno

† = w/ Aoife O’Donovan

‡ = w/ Hawktail