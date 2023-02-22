How to Get Tickets to Pentatonix’s 2023 North American Tour

Pentatonix have just announced the next leg in their ongoing “World Tour”: a series of North American dates featuring support from Lauren Alaina (get tickets here).
From August to September, the a cappella pop group will perform at 24 amphitheaters across the country. Read more about the upcoming tour below.
What Is Pentatonix’s Next Tour?
The North American leg of Pentatonix’s “World Tour” begins August 9th, 2023 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. From there, the trek includes stops in cities like Raleigh, North Carolina, Saratoga Springs, New York, Cincinnati, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona before wrapping up at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Washington on September 16th.
Who Is Opening for Pentatonix?
Country singer Lauren Alaina is supporting Pentatonix on the tour. The Georgia artist was the runner up on the 10th season of American Idol and has since released three albums. Her last LP was 2021’s Sitting Pretty on Top of the World.
When Can I Get Tickets?
A Live Nation pre-sale takes place Thursday, February 23rd (use access code CHORUS), with a genera on-sale occurring on sale Monday, February 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Alternatively, tickets are available via Stubhub.
What Are Pentatonix’s 2023 Tour Dates?
Check out the full itinerary for Pentatonix’s North American tour below. While you’re at it, revisit our interview with the group’s Scott Hoying.
Pentatonix 2023 North American Tour Dates:
08/09 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/10 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/12 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/13 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/15 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
08/17 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Park
08/20 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/22 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/24 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/26 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/28 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/29 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/31 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
09/02 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/03 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob MusicTheatre
09/06 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/07 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
09/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/11 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/12 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/14 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/16 — Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair