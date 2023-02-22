Menu
How to Get Tickets to Pentatonix’s 2023 North American Tour

The a cappella quintet have mapped out a new run of shows with singer Lauren Alaina

Pentatonix, photo courtesy of artist
February 21, 2023 | 9:56pm ET

    Pentatonix have just announced the next leg in their ongoing “World Tour”: a series of North American dates featuring support from Lauren Alaina (get tickets here).

    From August to September, the a cappella pop group will perform at 24 amphitheaters across the country. Read more about the upcoming tour below.

    What Is Pentatonix’s Next Tour?

    The North American leg of Pentatonix’s “World Tour” begins August 9th, 2023 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. From there, the trek includes stops in cities like Raleigh, North Carolina, Saratoga Springs, New York, Cincinnati, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona before wrapping up at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Washington on September 16th.

    Who Is Opening for Pentatonix?

    Country singer Lauren Alaina is supporting Pentatonix on the tour. The Georgia artist was the runner up on the 10th season of American Idol and has since released three albums. Her last LP was 2021’s Sitting Pretty on Top of the World.

    When Can I Get Tickets?

    A Live Nation pre-sale takes place Thursday, February 23rd (use access code CHORUS), with a genera on-sale occurring on sale Monday, February 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, tickets are available via Stubhub.

    What Are Pentatonix’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    Check out the full itinerary for Pentatonix’s North American tour below. While you’re at it, revisit our interview with the group’s Scott Hoying.

    Pentatonix 2023 North American Tour Dates:
    08/09 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
    08/10 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/12 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    08/13 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    08/15 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    08/17 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    08/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Park
    08/20 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    08/22 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    08/23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    08/24 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
    08/26 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    08/28 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    08/29 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    08/31 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
    09/02 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    09/03 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob MusicTheatre
    09/06 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    09/07 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
    09/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
    09/11 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    09/12 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    09/14 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    09/16 — Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

Artists

