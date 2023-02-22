How to Get Tickets to Pentatonix’s 2023 North American Tour

Pentatonix have just announced the next leg in their ongoing “World Tour”: a series of North American dates featuring support from Lauren Alaina (get tickets here).

From August to September, the a cappella pop group will perform at 24 amphitheaters across the country. Read more about the upcoming tour below.

What Is Pentatonix’s Next Tour?

The North American leg of Pentatonix’s “World Tour” begins August 9th, 2023 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. From there, the trek includes stops in cities like Raleigh, North Carolina, Saratoga Springs, New York, Cincinnati, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona before wrapping up at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Washington on September 16th.

Who Is Opening for Pentatonix?

Country singer Lauren Alaina is supporting Pentatonix on the tour. The Georgia artist was the runner up on the 10th season of American Idol and has since released three albums. Her last LP was 2021’s Sitting Pretty on Top of the World.

When Can I Get Tickets?

A Live Nation pre-sale takes place Thursday, February 23rd (use access code CHORUS), with a genera on-sale occurring on sale Monday, February 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, tickets are available via Stubhub.

What Are Pentatonix’s 2023 Tour Dates?

Check out the full itinerary for Pentatonix’s North American tour below. While you’re at it, revisit our interview with the group’s Scott Hoying.

Pentatonix 2023 North American Tour Dates:

08/09 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/10 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/12 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/13 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/15 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/17 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Park

08/20 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/22 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/24 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/26 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/28 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/29 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/31 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

09/02 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/03 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob MusicTheatre

09/06 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/07 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

09/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

09/11 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/12 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/14 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/16 — Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair