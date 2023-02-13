How to Get Tickets to Phish’s 2023 Tour

Phish have mapped out their annual summer tour, including a mammoth residency at Madison Square Garden.



What Is Phish’s Next Tour?

Phish’s 2023 summer tour kicks off Orion Amphitheate in Huntsville, Alabama on July 11th and 12th. Afterward, they’ll visit Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA; Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park in Wilmington, NC; The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA; St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, NY; and TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia, PA. The tour culminates with a seven-night run (!) at Madison Square Garden in New York City and four shows at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado over Labor Day Weekend.

Prior to their summer tour, Phish will play a string of west coast dates in April.

Who Is Opening for Phish on Tour?

Phish performances do not typically feature an opening act or supporting slot.

How Can I Get Tickets for Phish’s 2023 Tour?

A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com through Monday, February 27th at 12:00 pm. ET. Tickets will then on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Travel Packages will be offered in Alpharetta, Wilmington, Philadelphia, New York and Commerce City. All packages include tickets and local hotel accommodations and go on sale Thursday, March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. local venue time. More info can be found here. Every multi-night run has a corresponding multi-night ticket available, including a discounted seven-show ticket available for the Madison Square Garden shows.

Alternatively, tickets are available via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

What Are Phish’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Phish’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Phish 2023 Tour Dates:

02/23 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún

02/24 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún

02/25 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún

02/26 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún

04/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

04/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

07/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

07/12 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

07/14 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/15 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/18 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

07/19 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

07/21 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

07/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

07/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/03 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park