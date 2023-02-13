Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Phish’s 2023 Tour

The new US run features multiple nights in three cities

Advertisement
Phish tickets tour 2023
Phish, photo by Wesley Hodges
February 13, 2023 | 2:29pm ET

    Phish have mapped out their annual summer tour, including a mammoth residency at Madison Square Garden.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale information below.

    What Is Phish’s Next Tour?

    Phish’s 2023 summer tour kicks off Orion Amphitheate in Huntsville, Alabama on July 11th and 12th. Afterward, they’ll visit Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA; Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park in Wilmington, NC;  The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA; St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, NY; and TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia, PA. The tour culminates with a seven-night run (!) at Madison Square Garden in New York City and four shows at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado over Labor Day Weekend.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Prior to their summer tour, Phish will play a string of west coast dates in April.

    Who Is Opening for Phish on Tour?

    Phish performances do not typically feature an opening act or supporting slot.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Phish’s 2023 Tour?

    A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com through Monday, February 27th at 12:00 pm. ET. Tickets will then on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Travel Packages will be offered in Alpharetta, Wilmington, Philadelphia, New York and Commerce City. All packages include tickets and local hotel accommodations and go on sale Thursday, March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. local venue time. More info can be found here. Every multi-night run has a corresponding multi-night ticket available, including a discounted seven-show ticket available for the Madison Square Garden shows.

    Alternatively, tickets are available via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    What Are Phish’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Phish’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Advertisement

    Phish 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/23 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún
    02/24 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún
    02/25 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún
    02/26 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún
    04/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    04/15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    04/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    04/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    04/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    04/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    07/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
    07/12 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
    07/14 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    07/15 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    07/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    07/18 – Wilmington, NC @  Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
    07/19 – Wilmington, NC @  Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
    07/21 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    07/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    07/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
    07/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
    07/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    07/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    07/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
    09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
    09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
    09/03 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Phish 2023 tour dates

Phish Announce Summer 2023 Tour Dates, Including Seven Nights at Madison Square Garden

February 14, 2023

gaslight anthem spring 2023 us tour dates oso oso emily wolfe

The Gaslight Anthem Announce Spring 2023 Tour

February 14, 2023

suga bts agust d

How to Get Tickets to SUGA of BTS's First Solo Tour

February 14, 2023

future islands 2023 tour dates indie rock alternative music news listen tickets presale

Future Islands Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

February 14, 2023

The Chicks 2023 world tour dates

The Chicks Announce 2023 Tour

February 14, 2023

yellowcard ocean avenue tour dates anniversary 2023 pop punk rock music news tickets

Yellowcard Announce Ocean Avenue 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

February 14, 2023

suga bts solo tour 2023 agust d

BTS' Suga Announces First-Ever Solo Tour in 2023

February 14, 2023

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band circa 2023

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce New Tour Dates in the US, Canada

February 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Phish's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter