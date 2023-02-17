How to Get Tickets to P!NK’s 2023 Tour

P!NK is planning to reach new heights on her upcoming North American tour, which includes her 2023 Summer Carnival with Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, plus a newly announced fall run of arena shows.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is P!NK’s Next Tour?

P!NK’s “Summer Carnival” tour opens in Toronto on July 24th, then proceeds to Boston’s Fenway Park on July 31st and New York’s Citi Field on August 3rd. She’ll continue her stretch of baseball stadium shows in Pittsburgh; Washington, DC; and Minneapolis, and will headline Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 12th. The tour rounds the month out with a run through Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, and Nebraska.

P!NK resumes in Philadelphia on September 18th followed by a night in Nashville and three stops in Texas between San Antonio, Houston, and Arlington. She’ll raise the bar for the last leg of the tour, upgrading to football stadium venues for dates in San Diego on October 3rd, Los Angeles on October 5th, and Las Vegas on October 7th. The tour wraps in Phoenix on October 9th.

Afterward, P!NK embarks on a run of fall arena shows, visiting cities like San Francisco, Denver, Montreal, New York City, Cleveland, and Miami over the course of October and November.

Who Is Supporting P!NK on Tour?

P!NK will be joined by top-marquee talent for her “Summer Carnival 2023” tour. Her special guests are Brandi Carlile (who got an in-person invite via Twitter) and Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo, while Grouplove and KidCutUp will also perform on select dates. Grouplove and KidCutUp will also join P!NK for her fall arena tour. See the full itinerary below.

How Can I Get Tickets to P!NK’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for P!NK’s newly announced fall tour dates go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will take place on day earlier on Thursday, February 23rd (use access code CHORUS). There will also be pre-sales for Citi Cardholders and Verizon subscribers beginning Tuesday, February 21st.

Tickets for the rest of P!NK’s upcoming tour dates are available via Stubhub.

What Are P!NK’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See P!NK’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

P!NK 2023 Tour Dates:

07/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^*

07/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park ^*

07/31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park !*

08/03 – New York, NY @ Citi Field ^*

08/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park ^*

08/07 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park !*

08/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field !*

08/12 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field !*

08/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field !*

08/16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park ^*

08/19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^*

08/21 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field ^*

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^*

09/22 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park ^*

09/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^*

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^*

09/29 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^*

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium ^*

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium !*

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^*

10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^*

10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

10/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *

10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

10/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

10/27 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

11/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

11/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

11/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse *

11/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

11/11 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *

11/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

11/14 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena *

11/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

^ = w/ Brandi Carlile

! = Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

* = w/ Grouplove + KidCutUp