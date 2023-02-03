Menu
How to Get Tickets to Quinn XCII's 2023 Tour

Quinn XCII, photo by Sam Dameshek
February 2, 2023

    Quinn XCII has heralded “The People’s Tour” in support of his similarly celebated fifth LP, The People’s Champ, and tickets to the no-doubt, knock-out event will be up for grabs imminently. Meanwhile, his latest single “Too Late” with AJR was recently named as an honorable mention for our Song of the Week list.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Quinn XCII’s Next Tour?

    Quinn XCII will host his first 2023 live performances with international legs in Australia and Europe. The late winter run begins in Sydney on February 16th and features Australian shows in Melbourne and Brisbane, followed by European stops including Berlin, Paris, London, and more. His previously announced tour will wrap at Birmingham, UK’s O2 Institute 2 on March 30th.

    “The People’s Tour” kicks off in Boston on May 5th, followed by headlining dates at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall as well as Washington, DC; Philadelphia; Atlanta; and Charlotte. After a show in Miami on May 16th, the “People’s Champ” will play two nights in Texas between Dallas and Austin and subsequent shows in Las Vegas and Seattle.

    He’ll open June in Bend, Oregon, then jets to The Great Saltair in Salt Lake City on June 3rd and Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado on June 6th before embarking to the Midwest for dates in Minneapolis, Madison, and Grand Rapids. He’ll hang in the region for shows in St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Chicago before closing “The People’s Tour” with a homecoming show in Detroit on June 17th.

    Who Is Opening for Quinn XCII on Tour?

    The People’s Champ singer will be joined on select dates by fellow pop upstarts A R I Z O N A and Julia Wolf. In the meantime, check out our recent Origins interview with Wolf for her new single “Now.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Quinn XCII’s 2023 Tour?

    Quinn XCII tickets will be available with several early access options preceding general public on-sale. Citi cardholders can grab their seats starting Tuesday, February 7th at 8:00 a.m. local time, while a pre-sale hosted by the artist begins later that day at 12:00 p.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, February 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS), and pre-sales via Spotify and Chase follow. Tickets for the general public go on-sale Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

    What Are Quinn XCII’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Quinn XCII’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Quinn XCII 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/16 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
    02/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Max Watt’s
    02/18 – Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid
    02/20 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
    03/03-04 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Music Festival
    03/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumphuset
    03/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
    03/13 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
    03/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
    03/16 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
    03/18 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
    03/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
    03/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka Zappa
    03/24 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
    03/26 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy
    03/28 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Studio Warehouse
    03/29 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2
    03/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2
    05/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    05/06 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    05/09 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
    05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann
    05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    05/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
    05/16 – Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood
    05/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    05/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
    05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    05/25 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
    05/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
    06/01 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    06/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
    06/06 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    06/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
    06/09 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    06/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    06/11 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
    06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
    06/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    06/17 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

