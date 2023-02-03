How to Get Tickets to Quinn XCII’s 2023 Tour

Quinn XCII has heralded “The People’s Tour” in support of his similarly celebated fifth LP, The People’s Champ, and tickets to the no-doubt, knock-out event will be up for grabs imminently. Meanwhile, his latest single “Too Late” with AJR was recently named as an honorable mention for our Song of the Week list.
Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.
What Is Quinn XCII’s Next Tour?
Quinn XCII will host his first 2023 live performances with international legs in Australia and Europe. The late winter run begins in Sydney on February 16th and features Australian shows in Melbourne and Brisbane, followed by European stops including Berlin, Paris, London, and more. His previously announced tour will wrap at Birmingham, UK’s O2 Institute 2 on March 30th.
“The People’s Tour” kicks off in Boston on May 5th, followed by headlining dates at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall as well as Washington, DC; Philadelphia; Atlanta; and Charlotte. After a show in Miami on May 16th, the “People’s Champ” will play two nights in Texas between Dallas and Austin and subsequent shows in Las Vegas and Seattle.
He’ll open June in Bend, Oregon, then jets to The Great Saltair in Salt Lake City on June 3rd and Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado on June 6th before embarking to the Midwest for dates in Minneapolis, Madison, and Grand Rapids. He’ll hang in the region for shows in St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Chicago before closing “The People’s Tour” with a homecoming show in Detroit on June 17th.
Who Is Opening for Quinn XCII on Tour?
The People’s Champ singer will be joined on select dates by fellow pop upstarts A R I Z O N A and Julia Wolf. In the meantime, check out our recent Origins interview with Wolf for her new single “Now.”
How Can I Get Tickets for Quinn XCII’s 2023 Tour?
Quinn XCII tickets will be available with several early access options preceding general public on-sale. Citi cardholders can grab their seats starting Tuesday, February 7th at 8:00 a.m. local time, while a pre-sale hosted by the artist begins later that day at 12:00 p.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, February 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS), and pre-sales via Spotify and Chase follow. Tickets for the general public go on-sale Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.
What Are Quinn XCII’s 2023 Tour Dates?
See Quinn XCII’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.
Quinn XCII 2023 Tour Dates:
02/16 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
02/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Max Watt’s
02/18 – Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid
02/20 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
03/03-04 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Music Festival
03/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumphuset
03/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
03/13 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
03/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
03/16 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
03/18 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
03/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
03/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka Zappa
03/24 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
03/26 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy
03/28 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Studio Warehouse
03/29 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2
03/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2
05/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/06 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
05/09 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann
05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/16 – Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood
05/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
05/25 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
05/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
06/01 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
06/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
06/06 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
06/09 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
06/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
06/11 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
06/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/17 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill