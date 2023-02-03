How to Get Tickets to Quinn XCII’s 2023 Tour

Quinn XCII has heralded “The People’s Tour” in support of his similarly celebated fifth LP, The People’s Champ, and tickets to the no-doubt, knock-out event will be up for grabs imminently. Meanwhile, his latest single “Too Late” with AJR was recently named as an honorable mention for our Song of the Week list.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Quinn XCII’s Next Tour?

Quinn XCII will host his first 2023 live performances with international legs in Australia and Europe. The late winter run begins in Sydney on February 16th and features Australian shows in Melbourne and Brisbane, followed by European stops including Berlin, Paris, London, and more. His previously announced tour will wrap at Birmingham, UK’s O2 Institute 2 on March 30th.

“The People’s Tour” kicks off in Boston on May 5th, followed by headlining dates at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall as well as Washington, DC; Philadelphia; Atlanta; and Charlotte. After a show in Miami on May 16th, the “People’s Champ” will play two nights in Texas between Dallas and Austin and subsequent shows in Las Vegas and Seattle.

He’ll open June in Bend, Oregon, then jets to The Great Saltair in Salt Lake City on June 3rd and Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado on June 6th before embarking to the Midwest for dates in Minneapolis, Madison, and Grand Rapids. He’ll hang in the region for shows in St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Chicago before closing “The People’s Tour” with a homecoming show in Detroit on June 17th.

Who Is Opening for Quinn XCII on Tour?

The People’s Champ singer will be joined on select dates by fellow pop upstarts A R I Z O N A and Julia Wolf. In the meantime, check out our recent Origins interview with Wolf for her new single “Now.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Quinn XCII’s 2023 Tour?

Quinn XCII tickets will be available with several early access options preceding general public on-sale. Citi cardholders can grab their seats starting Tuesday, February 7th at 8:00 a.m. local time, while a pre-sale hosted by the artist begins later that day at 12:00 p.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, February 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS), and pre-sales via Spotify and Chase follow. Tickets for the general public go on-sale Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

What Are Quinn XCII’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Quinn XCII’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Quinn XCII 2023 Tour Dates:

02/16 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

02/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Max Watt’s

02/18 – Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid

02/20 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

03/03-04 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Music Festival

03/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumphuset

03/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

03/13 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

03/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

03/16 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

03/18 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

03/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

03/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka Zappa

03/24 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

03/26 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

03/28 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Studio Warehouse

03/29 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2

03/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2

05/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/06 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

05/09 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

05/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/16 – Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood

05/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

05/25 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

05/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

06/01 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

06/06 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

06/09 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

06/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

06/11 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

06/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/17 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill