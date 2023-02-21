How to Get Tickets to SZA’s 2023 Tour

The “Good Days” are aplenty because SZA has announced “The SOS North American Tour” (get tickets here).

The upcoming arena trek comes in support of her highly, highly anticipated sophomore album SOS. The latest Consequence cover star will head out for 17 headlining shows — plus a set at Alabama’s Hangout Festival — beginning in February 2023. Read on for more details.

Is It Too Late To Get Tickets to SZA’s Next Tour?

Tickets to all of SZA's upcoming tour dates are available via Stubhub.

What Is SZA’s Next Tour?

SZA’s “The SOS North American Tour” is the TDE singer’s first-ever arena tour, promoting her new album SOS. It begins on February 21st at Columbus, Ohio’s Schottenstein Center before hitting the East Coast, with stops in Toronto, DC, Boston, Philly, and New York.

After shows in Atlanta, Austin, and Dallas, SZA then begins the West Coast leg, starting in San Diego and working her way up to Vancouver before the tour’s finale at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on March 22nd.

Who Is Opening for SZA on Tour?

Omar Apollo, the alternative R&B musician who just nabbed a Best New Artist Grammy nod, will support SZA on all dates of the tour.

What Are SZA’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See all of SZA’s 2023 tour dates below, and grab your tickets here.

SZA 2023 Tour Dates:

02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

03/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

03/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/19-21 -Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival