How to Get Tickets to SZA’s 2023 Tour

The 17-city trek is in support of the singer's new album SOS

SZA, photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images
February 21, 2023 | 2:23pm ET

    The “Good Days” are aplenty because SZA has announced “The SOS North American Tour” (get tickets here).

    The upcoming arena trek comes in support of her highly, highly anticipated sophomore album SOS. The latest Consequence cover star will head out for 17 headlining shows — plus a set at Alabama’s Hangout Festival — beginning in February 2023. Read on for more details.

    Is It Too Late To Get Tickets to SZA’s Next Tour?

    Tickets to all of SZA’s upcoming tour dates are available via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    What Is SZA’s Next Tour?

    SZA’s “The SOS North American Tour” is the TDE singer’s first-ever arena tour, promoting her new album SOS. It begins on February 21st at Columbus, Ohio’s Schottenstein Center before hitting the East Coast, with stops in Toronto, DC, Boston, Philly, and New York.

    After shows in Atlanta, Austin, and Dallas, SZA then begins the West Coast leg, starting in San Diego and working her way up to Vancouver before the tour’s finale at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on March 22nd.

    Who Is Opening for SZA on Tour?

    Omar Apollo, the alternative R&B musician who just nabbed a Best New Artist Grammy nod, will support SZA on all dates of the tour.

    What Are SZA’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See all of SZA’s 2023 tour dates below, and grab your tickets here.

    SZA 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    02/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    02/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    02/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    02/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    02/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    03/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    03/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    03/13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    03/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    03/16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    03/18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    03/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/19-21 -Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

