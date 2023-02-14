How to Get Tickets to SUGA of BTS’s First Solo Tour

Suga of BTS is hitting the road for a world tour!

This marks the first time a member of BTS will be embarking on a tour of their own — Suga, one of the rappers in the group, has released music in the past under the alter-ego moniker Agust D. This tour of the same name offers ARMY the first chance to hear the rapper perform cuts from his past releases — and hopefully some new music — in a live setting.

Below, we break down how to secure tickets, including fan registration details and pre-sale dates.

What Is SUGA’s 2023 Tour?

While details are still somewhat slim, Suga will be heading out to perform cuts from his collection of music recorded as Agust D. This suggests that new solo music could be on the way ahead of the world tour.

Suga first debuted solo music as Agust D via Soundcloud with a self-titled mixtape in 2016. He followed this up with a surprise release in 2020, titled D-2, which included “Daechwita,” a song BTS have performed as a group onstage. During this era, BTS’s “second chapter” which features solo releases from each member, there’s a strong chance a full Agust D record could be on the way from Suga.

Who Is Opening for SUGA on Tour?

As with most K-pop tours, SUGA’s 2023 tour has not announced an opener. Historically, BTS have never had openers on tour.

How Can I Get Tickets to SUGA’s 2023 Tour?

The on-sale for tickets to Suga’s “Agust D Tour” are expected to be highly competitive. Tickets will be sold through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform, and fans can register for the two unique Verified Fan pre-sales now through Thursday, February 23rd at 7PM PT/9PM CT/10PM ET.

It’s important for fans to note that ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders will have the first chance to participate in the ARMY MEMBER Presale Powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan beginning Wednesday, March 1st at 3pm local time through 10pm local time. All tickets will be available during this presale. If tickets sell out during the ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be a General Verified Fan pre-sale or public on-sale.

Details on registering for ARMY MEMBER Presale can be found here — an ARMY Membership can be purchased through the Weverse Shop app for $22 USD, and lasts one year. Once registration is completed through Ticketmaster, users must confirm their application through Weverse as well.

The General Verified Fan pre-sale (for non-fan club members) will begin Thursday, March 2nd at 3pm local time through 10pm local time pending ticket availability.

If there are any tickets remaining after the ARMY MEMBER pre-sale or general verified fan pre-sale, tickets will be on sale for the general public starting Friday, March 3rd at 3pm local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets inevitably sell out, they can be purchased via Stubhub — — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

What Are SUGA’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Suga’ sfull list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Suga 2023 Tour Dates:

04/26 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

04/27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

04/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

05/03 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

05/05 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

05/06 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/16 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

05/17 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

05/26 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

05/27 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

05/28 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

06/10 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena

06/11 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena

06/17 — Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

06/18 — Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

06/24 — Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium

06/25 — Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium