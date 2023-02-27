How to Get Tickets to Weezer’s 2023 “Indie Rock Roadtrip” Tour

Weezer is hitting the road for their 2023 “Indie Rock Roadtrip” tour, and tickets guarantee you access to some of the namesake genre’s biggest acts (get tickets here). For a band that’s already proven they know how to assemble a star-filled lineup and also quite literally set their summers on fire, the SZNZ quartet have still managed to outdo themselves with a roster including Modest Mouse, Spoon, Future Islands, and more.

What Is Weezer’s Next Tour?

The 30-city “Indie Rock Roadtrip” tour launches in Huntsville, Alabama on June 4th, followed by southern dates in Austin, Oklahoma City, and more. In the Midwest, Weezer plays dates including Minneapolis and Madison, Wisconsin before heading east to Maryland, North Carolina, and Georgia. They headline Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion on June 27th and close out the month in Bangor, Maine.

Weezer opens July in Worcester, Massachusetts, then stops in Canandaigua, New York on July 3rd. They’ll spend July 4th in Toronto and return stateside for a show in Gary, Indiana on July 9th. Following a stop in Pittsburgh on July 11, the California quartet performs at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on July 13th.

The band breaks for a month before resuming in Auburn, Washington on August 20th. They travel down the West Coast to Bend, Oregon and Berkeley, then hit Magna, Utah; Denver; Phoenix; and Las Vegas. After a performance in Irvine, California, the “Indie Rock Roadtrip” tour reaches its final destination in San Diego on September 3rd.

Who Is Opening for Weezer on Tour?

Weezer will be in good company on their summer “Indie Rock Roadtrip” tour. The band first embarks with Modest Mouse and Momma in June, then switches passengers toward the end of the month for Future Islands and Joyce Manor. In August, they’ll be accompanied by Spoon and White Reaper.

How Can I Get Tickets for Weezer’s 2023 Tour?

Weezer tickets will be available in two waves for members of the band’s Fan Club starting Wednesday, March 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time. Next, a Live Nation pre-sale will open on Thursday, March 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS), along with a Spotify pre-sale and various venue-specific offers that same a day.

General public on-sale opens on Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

What Are Weezer’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Weezer’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Weezer 2023 Tour Dates:

06/04 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater ^

06/06 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

06/08 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

06/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre ^

06/11 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ^

06/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

06/14 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field ^

06/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

06/18 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

06/23 – Columbia, MD Merriweather @ Post Pavilion #

06/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

06/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

06/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann #

06/28 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

06/30 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater #

07/01 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors #

07/03 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) #

07/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage Future #

07/09 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana $

07/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

07/13 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

08/20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre %

08/22 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

08/24 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre %

08/27 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair %

08/28 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre %

08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre %

09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood %

09/02 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre %

09/03 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park %

^ = w/ Modest Mouse and Momma

# = w/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor

$ = w/ Joyce Manor only

% = w/ Spoon and White Reaper