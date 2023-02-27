How to Get Tickets to Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State of Mind” Tour

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will continue to bring the best of the Big Apple to the rest of the world. Their “NY State of Mind” tour this summer after a successful 2022 outing (get tickets here).
Read on for more info including pre-sale dates and an exclusive code.
What Is Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ Next Tour?
The 32-date co-headlining “NY State of Mind” world tour launches with a Pacific leg starting in Auckland, New Zealand on May 9th. The Wu and reigning King’s Disease rapper then pay visits to Australian cities like Brisbane and Sydney. The first circuit concludes in Melbourne, Australia on May 14th.
After several weeks’ break, the elite pairing embarks on a European run that begins in Stockholm on May 2nd. They hit Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, and more before jetting across the English Channel to Glasgow and Dublin, Ireland. They close the second leg at The O2 in London on June 13th.
The new North American tour dates round out the “NY State of Mind” tour’s global itinerary. Beginning in Nashville on September 20th, the last leg settles in Florida for three nights between Hollywood, Jacksonville, and Tampa before heading north to Washington, DC on September 26th. Though neither act originated in the borough of Brooklyn, they’ll likely receive a hero’s welcome at New York’s Barclays Center on September 27th as well as in the neighboring Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 29th.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas open October in Toronto and headline another Canadian date in Laval before taking a brief detour back stateside to play Minneapolis and Chicago. They return to Canada for shows in Winnipeg, Vancouver, and more, then travel down the West Coast to Portland and Seattle. The hip-hop greats take on Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 21st, and wrap the “NY State of Mind” tour in Highland, California on October 22nd.
Who Is Opening for Wu-Tang Clan and Nas on Tour?
No openers have been announced yet for the already-packed double-feature tour.
How Can I Get Tickets for Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2023 Tour?
Due to the globe reach of Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State of Mind” tour, tickets will be available at various times based on location and various early access options. General public on-sale starts in North America and Europe on Friday, March 3rd at 9:00 a.m. local time, while tickets for dates in New Zealand and Australia arrive on Monday, March 6th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
For North American shows, an American Express pre-sale runs on Tuesday, February 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. An artist pre-sale begins the following day, and a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, March 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS).
Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.
What Are Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2023 Tour Dates?
See Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2023 “NY State of Mind Tour” Dates:
05/09 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
05/12 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
05/13 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
05/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
06/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
06/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
06/05 – Berlin, DE @ Parkbuhne Wuhlheide
06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/07 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
06/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
06/13 – London, UK @ The O2
09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
09/24 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ^
09/26 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/02 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
10/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
10/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/22 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theatre
^ = Daytime Pool Party Performance