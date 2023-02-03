Iggy & The Stooges’ iconic 1973 album Raw Power turns 50 years old on Tuesday (February 7th). To mark the occasion, Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings have unveiled an expanded “50th Anniversary Legacy Edition” available to stream on DSPs starting today (February 3rd).

The digital-exclusive release (stream below) expands on a previous “Legacy Edition,” which included the original 1973 “Bowie Mix” and Georgia Peaches, an October 1973 Stooges concert in Atlanta.

The new edition includes 2023 remasters of David Bowie’s aforementioned 1973 album mix, as well as Iggy Pop’s own 1997 CD reissue mix. It also adds the first digital release of Rare Power, a collection of nine outtakes, alternate versions and songs-in-rehearsal from the Raw Power sessions, previously available on vinyl for the 2018 edition of Record Store Day Black Friday.

Raw Power was The Stooges’ third album overall, and first released under the Iggy & The Stooges moniker. It marked the group’s first LP featuring guitarist James Williamson, who joined the band following the death of bassist Dave Alexander. Ron Asheton, who played guitar on The Stooges’ first two albums, moved over to bass for Raw Power.

The album features such classic songs as “Search and Destroy,” “Gimme Danger” and the title track. It also marked the band’s last LP of their classic era, before they reunited in the 21st century and released two more albums.

While The Stooges’ reunion effectively ended in 2016 following the deaths of brothers Ron and Scott Asheton, the 75-year-old Iggy Pop continues to record and tour as a solo artist. He just released his latest album, Every Loser, featuring a bevy of high-profile backing musicians, and has mapped out a string of 2023 tour dates, with tickets available here.

Stream the “50th Anniversary Legacy Edition” of Raw Power via the Apple Music or Spotify player below.

Iggy & The Stooges – Raw Power (50th Anniversary Legacy Edition) Artwork:

Iggy & The Stooges – Raw Power (50th Anniversary Legacy Edition) Tracklist:

