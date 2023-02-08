Indigo De Souza Announces New Album All of This Will End, Shares “Younger & Dumber”: Stream

Indigo De Souza has announced her new album, All of This Will End, out on April 28th via Saddle Creek. As a preview, she’s shared the lead single “Younger & Dumber.”

In a press statement, the North Carolina-based artist described the follow-up to 2021’s Any Shape You Take as feeling “more true to me than anything ever has.” It was inspired by some of the most resonant moments of her life, including memories of her childhood, collecting herself in parking lots, the ecstatic trips spent wandering the Appalachian mountains and southern swamps with friends, and the times she had to stand up for herself. Pre-orders for All of This Will End are ongoing; check out the artwork and tracklist below.

A tender, acoustic ballad, “Younger & Dumber” finds De Souza looking back at the “heavy darkness and dysfunction” she endured as a teenager. “A lot of the lyrics are a nod to the idea that your experiences make you who you are,” she added. “It’s also about how heartbreaking that is; to start as a child with vivid curiosity, innocent imagination, and joy, and for the world to end up being kind of brutal to be a part of. This song is a love letter to everyone’s inner child.”

Watch the self-directed video for “Younger & Dumber” below.

All of This Will End will be supported by a North American tour beginning March 1st in Savannah, Georgia. From there, De Souza will make stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York City, and more before joining Sylvan Esso’s North American tour from August through September. See the full schedule below; grab your seats now via Stubhub.

All of This Will End Artwork:

All of This Will End Tracklist:

01. Time Back

02. You Can Be Mean

03. Losing

04. Wasting Your Time

05. Parking Lot

06. All of This Will End

07. Smog

08. The Water

09. Always

10. Not My Body

11. Younger & Dumber

Indigo De Souza 2023 Tour Dates:

03/01 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows

03/03 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival

03/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

03/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

03/14-17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips (Southside Spillover)

03/19 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party

05/17 – Madison, WI @ The Majestic

05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

05/22 – Boston, MA @ The Royale

05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/24 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

05/26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

05/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/31 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

06/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

08/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at West River State Park *

08/15 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

08/17 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

08/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *

08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

08/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *

08/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

08/27 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

08/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

09/01 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound *

09/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brookly Bowl *

09/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

09/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera *

09/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

* = w/ Sylvan Esso