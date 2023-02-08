Menu
Indigo De Souza Announces New Album All of This Will End, Shares “Younger & Dumber”: Stream

Follow-up to 2021's Any Shape You Take will be out on April 28th

Indigo De Souza All of This Will End new album Younger & Dumber song video stream
Indigo De Souza, photo by Angella Choe
February 8, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Indigo De Souza has announced her new album, All of This Will End, out on April 28th via Saddle Creek. As a preview, she’s shared the lead single “Younger & Dumber.”

    In a press statement, the North Carolina-based artist described the follow-up to 2021’s Any Shape You Take as feeling “more true to me than anything ever has.” It was inspired by some of the most resonant moments of her life, including memories of her childhood, collecting herself in parking lots, the ecstatic trips spent wandering the Appalachian mountains and southern swamps with friends, and the times she had to stand up for herself. Pre-orders for All of This Will End are ongoing; check out the artwork and tracklist below.

    A tender, acoustic ballad, “Younger & Dumber” finds De Souza looking back at the “heavy darkness and dysfunction” she endured as a teenager. “A lot of the lyrics are a nod to the idea that your experiences make you who you are,” she added. “It’s also about how heartbreaking that is; to start as a child with vivid curiosity, innocent imagination, and joy, and for the world to end up being kind of brutal to be a part of. This song is a love letter to everyone’s inner child.”

    Related Video

    Watch the self-directed video for “Younger & Dumber” below.

    All of This Will End will be supported by a North American tour beginning March 1st in Savannah, Georgia. From there, De Souza will make stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York City, and more before joining Sylvan Esso’s North American tour from August through September. See the full schedule below; grab your seats now via Stubhub.

    All of This Will End Artwork:

    Indigo De Souza All of This Will End new album artwork Younger & Dumber song video stream

    All of This Will End Tracklist:
    01. Time Back
    02. You Can Be Mean
    03. Losing
    04. Wasting Your Time
    05. Parking Lot
    06. All of This Will End
    07. Smog
    08. The Water
    09. Always
    10. Not My Body
    11. Younger & Dumber

    Indigo De Souza 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/01 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows
    03/03 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival
    03/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    03/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
    03/14-17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
    03/18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips (Southside Spillover)
    03/19 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group
    05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party
    05/17 – Madison, WI @ The Majestic
    05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    05/19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
    05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
    05/22 – Boston, MA @ The Royale
    05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    05/24 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall
    05/26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
    05/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    05/31 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    06/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    06/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    08/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at West River State Park *
    08/15 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *
    08/17 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
    08/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *
    08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *
    08/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *
    08/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *
    08/27 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
    08/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *
    08/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
    09/01 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound *
    09/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brookly Bowl *
    09/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
    09/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera *
    09/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

    * = w/ Sylvan Esso

