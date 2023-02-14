Indonesian Children Playing Power Metal Goes Viral on TikTok: Watch

The Nanang Baja Band consists of five Indonesian children, but don’t let their young ages fool you. These kids can rip!

The band recently went viral after a performance made the rounds on TikTok, racking up more than 4 million views. And for good reason: The video is as impressive as it is adorable.

Opening with a stadium rock drum solo, the band busts into a power metal/symphonic prog arrangement that’s frankly jaw-dropping. It’s hard to imagine any of the band members being older than 10 years old, but they’re both confident on their instruments and as performers.

Just check out the drummer’s mid-song stick flips (during syncopated rhythms, no less!), or the guitarist’s hype tactics as he gestures to the audience to get riled up. All in all, the song stretches beyond seven minutes with multiple turnarounds, a keyboard solo (she’s amazing throughout), and chunky headbanging breakdown sections.

Not your average school-talent-show band… not by a long shot. Between the prolific Nandi Bushell, young Tool interpreter Maya Neelakantan, and the musical chops of the Nanang Baja Band, the future of heavy metal is looking very bright.

Watch the viral clip of the Nanang Baja Band via TikTok and YouTube below, and see more of their videos at their TikTok page.