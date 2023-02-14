Menu
Indonesian Children Playing Power Metal Goes Viral on TikTok: Watch

The Nanang Baja Band play way beyond their years in the impressive performance

indonesian power metal kids
Nanang Baja Band, via YouTube
February 14, 2023 | 11:42am ET

    The Nanang Baja Band consists of five Indonesian children, but don’t let their young ages fool you. These kids can rip!

    The band recently went viral after a performance made the rounds on TikTok, racking up more than 4 million views. And for good reason: The video is as impressive as it is adorable.

    Opening with a stadium rock drum solo, the band busts into a power metal/symphonic prog arrangement that’s frankly jaw-dropping. It’s hard to imagine any of the band members being older than 10 years old, but they’re both confident on their instruments and as performers.

    Not your average school-talent-show band… not by a long shot. Between the prolific Nandi Bushell, young Tool interpreter Maya Neelakantan, and the musical chops of the Nanang Baja Band, the future of heavy metal is looking very bright.

    Watch the viral clip of the Nanang Baja Band via TikTok and YouTube below, and see more of their videos at their TikTok page.

    @nanangbajaband
    terus berlatih #fyp #viral #hiburan #video #SultanMakanSoNice #vidio #trending #firal #tending_video #music #drumer #tv #bocil #lucu #film

    ♬ suara asli – drumm drum – drumm drum

