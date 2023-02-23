Menu
It Prequel Series Coming to HBO Max

Andy and Barbara Muschietti will executive produce the return to the Stephen King horror franchise

it prequel series
It (New Line Cinema)
February 23, 2023 | 4:29pm ET

    HBO Max has ordered an It prequel series, with the working title of Welcome to Derry, from the team behind its blockbuster films.

    Andy Muschietti, who directed both 2017’s It and 2019’s It: Chapter Two, is helming Welcome to Derry alongside his sister, It producer Barbara Muschietti, and actor-writer Jason Fuchs, who played Richie’s manager in It: Chapter Two. Fuchs — who is co-showrunner of the series alongside Brad Caleb Kane — will write the first episode, while Andy Muschietti will direct.

    “To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it’s a dream come true — or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare,” Fuchs said in a statement. Fuchs’ previous credits as a writer include Ice Age: Continental Drift, Pan, and a story by credit on Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman.

    For their part, the Muschiettis shared: “As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s IT until the thick paperback fell to pieces. IT is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our IT movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror.”

