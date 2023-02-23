HBO Max has ordered an It prequel series, with the working title of Welcome to Derry, from the team behind its blockbuster films.

Andy Muschietti, who directed both 2017’s It and 2019’s It: Chapter Two, is helming Welcome to Derry alongside his sister, It producer Barbara Muschietti, and actor-writer Jason Fuchs, who played Richie’s manager in It: Chapter Two. Fuchs — who is co-showrunner of the series alongside Brad Caleb Kane — will write the first episode, while Andy Muschietti will direct.

“To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it’s a dream come true — or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare,” Fuchs said in a statement. Fuchs’ previous credits as a writer include Ice Age: Continental Drift, Pan, and a story by credit on Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman.

Advertisement

Related Video

For their part, the Muschiettis shared: “As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s IT until the thick paperback fell to pieces. IT is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our IT movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror.”

See where the It films rank in our list of the Top 25 Horror Movies of the 2010s.