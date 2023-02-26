Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

j-hope of BTS Begins Military Service in South Korea

South Korean law requires all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 35 to serve a period in the country's military

Advertisement
J-Hope BTS
J-Hope of BTS, photo by Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images
February 26, 2023 | 10:09am ET

    j-hope has become the second member of BTS to begin his period of compulsory military service in South Korea.

    Following in the footsteps of Jin, j-hope “initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” according to a statement released by BIGHIT MUSIC on February 26th.

    “We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist,” the statement added.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    South Korean law requires all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 35 to serve a period in the country’s military. While this law requires enlistment by the age of 28, a two-year extension, nicknamed the ‘BTS Law,’ was passed in 2020 that allowed the members of BTS and other K-pop groups to defer to the age of 30.

    Jin began his service in December 2022 and is currently slated for discharge on June 12th, 2024.

    The remaining five members of BTS  — RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — are expected to follow suit in the coming months, as the group previously stated its hope to reconvene in 2025.

    As a parting gift to fans, j-hope will release a new solo single called “on the street” on Friday, March 3rd. “j-hope wrote the track to share his candid feelings toward his fans,” according to a press release. “on the street” follows j-hope’s debut solo album, Jack in the Box, and its companion documentary.

    Advertisement

    Revisit our interview with j-hope about his solo era and more.

    j-hope – Lollapalooza 2022 Photo Galley

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jack White on SNL

Jack White Joins SNL's Five-Timers Club with Thunderous Rock Show: Watch

February 26, 2023

thomas bangalter le minotaure

Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter Shares New Song "Le Minotaure": Stream

February 25, 2023

pearl jam yield reissue

Pearl Jam Announce Yield 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

February 25, 2023

Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Tickets Tour 2023 Dates Announcement Reunion

How to Get Tickets to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 Tour

February 25, 2023

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band circa 2023

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce New Tour Dates in the US, Canada [UPDATED]

February 25, 2023

mazie CoSign water bottle merch collab 1200x675

mazie and Consequence Announce Exclusive Water Bottle Collaboration to Support Charity

February 25, 2023

Adam Lambert high drama queen podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Adam Lambert on Covering Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey, Plus the Future of Queen

February 25, 2023

Death Cab for Cutie Postal Service tickets tour 2023 presale code ben gibbard 20th anniversary give up transatlanticism

How to Get Tickets to The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie's 2023 Tour

February 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

j-hope of BTS Begins Military Service in South Korea

Menu Shop Search Newsletter