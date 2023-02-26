j-hope of BTS Begins Military Service in South Korea

j-hope has become the second member of BTS to begin his period of compulsory military service in South Korea.

Following in the footsteps of Jin, j-hope “initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” according to a statement released by BIGHIT MUSIC on February 26th.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist,” the statement added.

South Korean law requires all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 35 to serve a period in the country’s military. While this law requires enlistment by the age of 28, a two-year extension, nicknamed the ‘BTS Law,’ was passed in 2020 that allowed the members of BTS and other K-pop groups to defer to the age of 30.

Jin began his service in December 2022 and is currently slated for discharge on June 12th, 2024.

The remaining five members of BTS — RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — are expected to follow suit in the coming months, as the group previously stated its hope to reconvene in 2025.

As a parting gift to fans, j-hope will release a new solo single called “on the street” on Friday, March 3rd. “j-hope wrote the track to share his candid feelings toward his fans,” according to a press release. “on the street” follows j-hope’s debut solo album, Jack in the Box, and its companion documentary.

