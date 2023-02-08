Elton John Beats Jack Harlow for Triangle Player of the Year in Doritos Super Bowl Commercial: Watch

Jack Harlow learns to heed Missy Elliott’s advice in a new Super Bowl Doritos commercial, which sees him quitting rap to become a successful triangle player — only to lose the award for Triangle Player of the Year to Elton John.

The clip opens with Harlow in the recording studio, where a generic hip-hop beat inspires him to “try something new” instead. A glance at a hanging triangle sets off a light bulb in his head, leading him to make a fateful decision. When Elliott incredulously reacts by saying, “You’re going to quit rap for a triangle?,” Harlow responds, “I gotta do me, Missy.”

Playing the triangle becomes the next big thing, with Harlow receiving the adulation of an even wider fanbase and causing the instrument to sell out in stores. He also earns praise from the likes of legendary hip-hop radio personality Sway Calloway and naturally is chosen as the face of Triangle cologne. Despite everything Harlow does to popularize the instrument, he still loses out to John for Triangle Player of the Year. At least he has a bag of Doritos as a small comfort.

Related Video

Watch the full 90-second spot below ahead of its airing during Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, February 12th. The national anthem performer will be Chris Stapleton, with Rihanna taking the stage for the much-anticipated halftime show. Learn everything you need to know about all the musical performances here.

Harlow’s most recent album was last year’s Come Home the Kids Miss You, in which he manifested a relationship with singer Dua Lipa. He is set to star in a remake of White Men Can’t Jump penned by Kenya Barris; the film will premiere May 19th on Hulu.

Meanwhile, Elliott recently participated in a Grammys performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. John remains on the road for his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour; grab your tickets here.