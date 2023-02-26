Jack White joined Saturday Night Live’s illustrious Five-Timers Club with a thunderous late-night performance not soon to be forgotten. Accompanied by drummer Daru Jones, bassist Dominic Davis, and keyboardist Quincy McCrary, the Detroit rocker veered in and out of guitar solos as he ran through “Taking Me Back” and “Fear of the Dawn” from his 2022 rock album, Fear of the Dawn.

Later in the episode, White showed off a softer side with a rendition of “A Tip From You to Me,” which appears on the acoustic companion LP, Entering Heaven Alive.

White served as musical guest on SNL’s February 25th episode hosted by actor Woody Harrelson. As fate would have it, Saturday’s episode marked both men’s fifth appearance on the show, and they were gifted their respective Five-Timers Club jackets at the conclusion of the episode. According to the Saturday Night Live Wiki, White is the 20th musical act to join the hallowed club.

Advertisement

Related Video

Check out our recent digital cover story on Jack White, where he discusses entering a renaissance period and breaking conventions in ways both subtle and drastic.