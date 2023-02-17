Menu
Jack White, The 1975 to Perform on Saturday Night Live

Woody Harrelson, Jenna Ortega, and Travis Kelce will host SNL's next three episodes

Jack White (George Ortiz) / The 1975 (Julia Drummond)
February 16, 2023 | 9:37pm ET

    Jack White and The 1975 will both serve as musical guests on upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live.

    White will appear on the February 25th episode of SNL hosted by actor Woody Harrelson. With their respective appearances, both White and Harrelson will join the illustrious five-timers club.

    The Detroit rocker made his inaugural appearance with The White Stripes in 2002 and later performed as a solo artist in 2012, 2018, and 2020.

    The 1975 will take their second turn as SNL music guest on the show’s March 11th episode hosted by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. Matty Healy and co. previously played in 2016, while Ortega will be making her SNL debut.

    In between those episodes, Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce will host SNL’s March 4th episode featuring musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

    Editor’s Note: Head here for all of our coverage of SNL’s 48th season.

