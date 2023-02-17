Jack White, The 1975 to Perform on Saturday Night Live

Jack White and The 1975 will both serve as musical guests on upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live.

White will appear on the February 25th episode of SNL hosted by actor Woody Harrelson. With their respective appearances, both White and Harrelson will join the illustrious five-timers club.

The Detroit rocker made his inaugural appearance with The White Stripes in 2002 and later performed as a solo artist in 2012, 2018, and 2020.

Advertisement

Related Video

The 1975 will take their second turn as SNL music guest on the show’s March 11th episode hosted by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. Matty Healy and co. previously played in 2016, while Ortega will be making her SNL debut.

In between those episodes, Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce will host SNL’s March 4th episode featuring musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Editor’s Note: Head here for all of our coverage of SNL’s 48th season.