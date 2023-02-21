Menu
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Announce New Album Weathervanes, Share “Death Wish”: Stream

Plus a massive 2023 tour across North America

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, photo by Danny Clinch
February 21, 2023 | 12:44pm ET

    Jason Isbell and his band The 400 Unit have a new album on the way. It’s called  Weathervanes, and before it’s out June 9th via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers, Isbell has today unveiled the lead single “Death Wish” as well as a long run of North American 2023 tour dates.

    A press release describes Weathervanes as “a collection of grown-up songs” that span topics like love, change, and nostalgia: “There is something about boundaries on this record,” Isbell explains in a statement. “As you mature, you still attempt to keep the ability to love somebody fully and completely while you’re growing into an adult and learning how to love yourself.” Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

    “Death Wish” is a perfect example of the themes Weathervanes explores, unpacking the complicated conflicts of loving someone struggling to love themselves from the depths of depression: “Did you ever love a woman with a death wish?/ Something in her eyes like flipping off a light switch,” Isbell belts over a sweeping Americana instrumental.

    Related Video

    Isbell and The 400 Unit will begin their tour in Calgary, Alberta on March 1st. The whopping 60-date tour will make stops all across the US and lower Canada, wrapping up on August 13th in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Pre-sale for tickets begins this Wednesday, February 22nd at 10:00 a.m. ET (use code CHORUS), with general sale following this Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets are available via StubHub.

    Listen to “Death Wish” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for Weathervanes as well as The 400 Unit’s 2023 tour dates.

    Isbell’s last album with The 400 Unit was 2021’s Georgia Blue, on which he covered songs by native Georgians including R.E.M., Cat Power, and Otis Redding to benefit the non-profit organizations Black Voters MatterFair Fight, and Georgia STAND-UP.

    Weathervanes Artwork:

    Weathervanes Tracklist:
    01. Death Wish
    02. King of Oklahoma
    03. Strawberry Woman
    04. Middle of the Morning
    05. Save the World
    06. If You Insist
    07. Cast Iron Skillet
    08. When We Were Close
    09. Volunteer
    10. Vestavia Hills
    11. White Beretta
    12. This Ain’t It
    13. Miles

    Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/01 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall *
    03/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *
    03/04 – Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre *
    03/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
    03/06 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *
    03/08 – Boise, ID @ Morrison Center +
    03/09 – Jackson Hole, WY @ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts +
    03/10 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm +
    03/11 – Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater +
    03/12 – Rapid City, SD @ The Monument – Fine Arts Theatre +
    03/14 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre +
    03/15 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre +
    04/05 – Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre (with Allison Russell)
    04/06 – Melbourne, AUS @ Palais Theatre (with Allison Russell)
    04/08 – Tyagarah, NSW @ Bluesfest **
    04/22 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush: Seascape Beach Resort **
    04/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center ^
    04/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center ^
    04/30 – Scaly Mountain, NC @ Bear Shadow Music Festival **
    05/02 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater ^
    05/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
    05/04 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
    05/06 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre ^
    05/07 – Lubbock, TX @ Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall ^
    05/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^
    05/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater ^
    05/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater ^
    05/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater ^
    05/14 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall ^
    06/15 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live (with Adeem The Artist)
    06/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia **
    06/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Festival **
    06/22 – LaGrange, GA @ Sweetland Amphitheatre ~
    06/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company ~
    06/24 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company ~
    06/25 – Ann Arbor, MI @ A2SF **
    06/29 – Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater %
    06/30 – Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival **
    07/01 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %
    07/02 – Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds %
    07/04 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater %
    07/05 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo %
    07/06 – Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox %
    07/09 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater %
    07/11 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre %
    07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre %
    07/15 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre %
    07/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas %
    07/26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Riverfront Park ~
    07/27 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ~
    07/28 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre ~
    07/31 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ~
    08/01 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey ~
    08/02 – Washington, D.C. @ Wolf Trap ~
    08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ~
    08/05 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater ~
    08/08 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island ~
    08/09 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center ~
    08/12 – St Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre &
    08/13 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues &

    * = w/ Kathleen Edwards
    + = An Evening With…
    ^ = w/ Amythyst Kiah
    # = w/ Angel Olsen
    % = w/ Deer Tick
    ~ = w/ S.G. Goodman
    & ​​= w/ The Baseball Project

