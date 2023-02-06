Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Former Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted Is Working on Two New “Heavy” Projects

"I'm back on bass and singing with a metal drummer ... you know, getting loud again"

Advertisement
Jason Newsted
Jason Newsted (photo by Ragnar Singsaas/Redferns via Getty Images)
February 6, 2023 | 10:55am ET

    Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted has revealed that he’s working on two new “heavy” projects.

    Speaking with Gator 98.7 FM’s “Gator Garage,” Newsted opened up about his latest musical endeavors and his return to heavy music. After re-tooling his long-running bluegrass-based group The Chophouse Band to feature elements of metal, Newsted is now going full-on heavy with two new as-yet-unnamed projects.

    “I’m kind of stepping back into the heavy now,” Newsted said. “So the last couple of weeks I’ve been auditioning guitar players for a heavy project. I’m back on bass and singing with a metal drummer — double bass — you know, getting loud again. So I’ve got a couple of irons in the fire. I’m putting two new projects together right now — but loud.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In addition to the new projects, he worked on the first Chophouse Band album. “I spent six months of last year putting together The Chophouse Band Volume 1,” he said. “The Chophouse Band has been together making music since 1992. So it was our first album after 30 years. I spent a lot of time on that. And then, once I got that under my belt, I’m kind of stepping back into the heavy now.”

    Back in April 2022, Newsted hinted that he was moving back toward his roots while discussing the new Chophouse album on Gator 98.7 FM, saying that it got to “places that are as heavy as anything else that I’d been involved with — Voivod, Ozzy, Metallica, Newsted band, any of that stuff.”

    He added: “I can actually really concentrate on playing the guitar and then singing that background stuff. And there’s screaming and some [growling] also. So I still haven’t lost that. And it lets people know that there’s still one foot in that place. You can take the boy out of the metal [but] you can’t take the metal out of the boy; it’s just the way it’s always gonna be.”

    Advertisement

    metallica 72 seasons theatrical listening party
     Editor's Pick
    Metallica Announce Worldwide Theatrical Listening Parties for New Album 72 Seasons

    The bassist previously formed the eponymous band Newsted, releasing an EP and and album in 2013 before abruptly ending the group.

    Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for updates on Newsted’s new projects. In the meantime, you can check out fan footage from one of The Chophouse Band’s 2022 concerts.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Linkin Park unreleased song Lost

Linkin Park to Unveil Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song "Lost": Preview

February 6, 2023

ozzy workday super bowl commercial

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday's "Rock Star" Super Bowl Ad: Watch

February 6, 2023

Ministry spring 2023 tour

Ministry Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly

February 6, 2023

Creed Scott Stapp blame breakup

Scott Stapp on Creed's Breakup: "I'll Take the Blame About That"

February 6, 2023

Disturbed 2023 tour

Disturbed Announce 2023 North American Tour

February 6, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne

2023 Grammys: Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Awards

February 5, 2023

Stranger Things Eddie Munson Metallica Funko Pop

Stranger Things' Eddie Munson "Master of Puppets" Scene Gets the Funko Pop! Treatment

February 3, 2023

Korn surprise EP

Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream

February 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Former Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted Is Working on Two New "Heavy" Projects

Menu Shop Search Newsletter