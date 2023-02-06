2023 Grammys: JAY-Z Performs *That Verse* From “God Did”: Watch

DJ Khaled’s “God Did” was nominated for Song of the Year at this year’s Grammys, but JAY-Z really made the song with his show-stopping verse. Following the ceremony’s final award, “God Did” collaborators Khaled, Hov, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy finally linked up in the flesh.

After DJ Khaled’s intro, Rick Ross kicked off the song in earnest, while Legend and Fridayy were in good voice for the hook. But let’s be honest, the song closed the Grammys because of the man who closed the song. “Jesus turned water to wine, for Hov, it just took a stove,” JAY rapped on the verse, which traces his path after he “left the dope game with my record clean,’ and “turned the cocaína into champagne.”

The performance translated those Biblical themes into a Last Supper-inspired set, with JAY-Z, like Jesus, taking center-stage. It was one of the highlights of an evening that also saw JAY’s wife Beyoncé set the all-time Grammy wins mark and a 50th anniversary of hip-hop medley that ranks among the greatest Grammy performances of all time. Check out a clip of “God Did” below, and also peruse the full list of winners and our live blog.

Advertisement

Related Video

JAY-Z has been Grammy royalty for a while. He’s tied with Kanye West for the most-awarded rapper of all time at 24 trophies, and tied with his wife Beyoncé for the most-nominated artist of all time at 88. This year, in addition to Song of the Year, the artist was included in the nomination for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “God Did,” as well as Album of the Year and Song of the Year for his collaboration with Queen Bey (for Renaissance and “Break My Soul,” respectively). He shared the win for “Break My Soul” in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category.

As he revels in award show glory, revisit our list of JAY-Z’s 10 Best Songs.