They just don’t make boy bands like they used to. The same can be said for commercial jingles, for that matter. Catchy, ear-grabbing melodies don’t seem to hypnotically hit their way into your psyche in the same way anymore, but one of the catchiest of them all is changing that with another comeback.

Over the years, Meow Mix, the cat food cats ask for by name, has repurposed its advertising tune into many different forms since the original in 1980. There’s been a little something for everyone in a categorical sense, from metal, R&B and country being only a few of the genres the brand’s ReMix campaigns have taken on. The newest one is doing it even bigger by including a little help from a familiar face with a proven track record for creating catchy ditties himself: JC Chasez of the forever loved and adored *NSYNC.

“I grew up with a cat, so this was a no brainer,” Chasez tells Consequence about deciding to take on the project in the first place. “I think a lot of people tend to do obvious things, and I liked the fact that this wasn’t an obvious thing that people would see coming for me.”

Fun, silly and completely unobvious pretty accurately describe the upcoming commercial focusing on the Tabby 5, a cat version of the ‘90s boy bands we all had plastered on our walls back in the day. Consider Chasez — a certified cat person himself — the boy band consultant to the kitty group. He guides the cats through all of the classic, golden era of pop band tropes, from coordinated dance routines on their hind legs to singing in the rain in the most random locations like airplane hangars and basketball courts.

It’s the best of both worlds, marrying the collective love for cats with the collective need to return to a simpler time, all for the sake of kitty cat wet food. Yum.

But even if you aren’t a cat person OR an *NSYNC person (and seriously, how could you not be?), there’s still an immense amount of joy to get from this nostalgic homage. The Ulf Johansson-directed ad is set to begin airing in March, but be careful — if you thought the original tune lived rent free in your head, this one isn’t paying rent or utilities, and it’s eating up all your (cat) food. In a good way, of course.

Below, check out the full Q&A and get a first look at photos from the cat-astrophically adorable campaign with JC and Tyler Snuggles.

Consequence: Take us through the premise of the commercial for Meow Mix.

JC: They’re putting together a campaign that’s based around a cat boy band called the Tabby 5. I’m stepping in and helping out with a little bit of expertise and showing them the ropes because they’re doing a ‘90s nostalgia-based kind of remix in this whole cat world that we’re living in. I met one of the members today, which was a lot of fun. I spent some time with a cat, Tyler, and he’s one of the lead singers in the Tabby 5. I actually got to hang out with a cat on set today that’s a member of the band and which was, again, a wild world to be a part of but super fun, actually.

Oh, yeah. I mean, that sounds like such a perk for work — just going and hanging out with cats.

JC: It’s not a bad gig. It’s a-meowzing to be a part of this. This literally came out of out of nowhere, it came out of left field, and it’s been super fun.

Why did you decide to partner with Meow Mix? Are you a cat person?

JC: There’s actually a lot of layers to this. Yes. I grew up with a cat. Yes, I like cats. The fact that when they were reaching out to me they said they’re doing a boy band, and I was like, “Okay, this is a no-brainer.” I like to do things that are interesting… I think a lot of people tend to do obvious things, and I liked the fact that this wasn’t an obvious thing that people would see coming for me. So yeah, I actually loved the idea of coming from left of center, doing something a bit different and fun and a bit silly, you know?

Do you have anything else in the pipeline that you can tease?

JC: I’m always in the studio working on stuff. I’ve actually written two musicals during COVID. They’ll take forever to get made but I’ve written two so we’ll see what happens with them. There’s always something bubbling under, but right now I’m literally in London today, having fun. I hung out with a cat all day today. I said meow about 10,000 times while doing it so that’s where I’m at. That’s… that’s life.

Your life sounds awesome right now.

JC: It’s kind of hilarious and wonderful, yeah.