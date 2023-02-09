Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jessie Ware Announces New Album That! Feels! Good!, Shares “Pearls”: Stream

The follow-up to 2020's What's Your Pleasure? is out April 28th

Advertisement
jessie ware pearls that feels good new album single music pop disco news listen
Jessie Ware, photo by Jack Grange
Follow
February 9, 2023 | 1:40pm ET

    Jessie Ware is back: The disco-pop artist has announced her new album That! Feels Good!, and ahead of its April 28th release, she’s offered a sample of what’s to come with today’s new single “Pearls.”

    In a press release, Ware said that That! Feels! Good! “stems from over 10 years of understanding who I am, and who I enjoy being as an artist and the thrill of performance.” In short, the album promises to be a harbinger of good times. Pre-orders for physical copies are ongoing.

    “Pearls” feels like a modern-day update on an early Madonna hit, taking an irresistible dance floor-ready beat and infusing it with a bit of whimsical glamour. “Let’s just dance and shake it ’til the pearls fall off!” Ware proclaims in the chorus, evoking the classy, carefree fun of an evening at Jay Gatsby’s house.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “’Pearls’ is a record that doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance,” Ware added. “It’s inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie, and Chaka Khan and I guess attempts to show — in lightness — all the hats I try to wear (usually at the same time).” Listen to Ware try on all her hats on “Pearls” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for That! Feels! Good!.

    That! Feels! Good! also includes “Free Yourself,” Ware’s single from last July. The record follows her 2020 album What’s Your Pleasure? and its deluxe edition.

    That! Feels Good! Artwork:

    jessie ware pearls that feels good new album single music pop disco news listen

    That! Feels Good! Tracklist:
    01. That! Feels Good!
    02. Free Yourself
    03. Pearls
    04. Hello Love
    05. Begin Again
    06. Beautiful People
    07. Freak Me Now
    08. Shake The Bottle
    09. Lightning
    10. These Lips

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Talib Kweli Madlib Liberation 2 new album luminary After These Messages

Talib Kweli and Madlib Announce New Album Liberation 2, Share "After These Messages": Stream

February 9, 2023

m83 fantasy chapter 1

M83 Drops Chapter 1 of New Album Fantasy: Stream

February 9, 2023

Depeche Mode in 2023

Depeche Mode Reveal New Song "Ghosts Again": Stream

February 9, 2023

Static-X new album Wayne Static vocals

Static-X Announce New Album with Final Wayne Static Recordings, Unveil NIN Cover: Stream

February 8, 2023

poison ruin harvest stream

Poison Ruïn Announce New Album Härvest, Unveil Video for Title Track: Stream

February 8, 2023

squid o monolith swing in a dream

Squid Announce New Album O Monolith, Share "Swing (In a Dream)": Stream

February 8, 2023

Django Django Off Planet new album artwork tracklist Part 1 stream

Django Django Announce New Album Off Planet, Share Part 1: Stream

February 8, 2023

Lies self titled resurrection

LIES (Mike and Nate Kinsella) Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share "Resurrection": Stream

February 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jessie Ware Announces New Album That! Feels! Good!, Shares "Pearls": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter