Jessie Ware Announces New Album That! Feels! Good!, Shares “Pearls”: Stream

Jessie Ware is back: The disco-pop artist has announced her new album That! Feels Good!, and ahead of its April 28th release, she’s offered a sample of what’s to come with today’s new single “Pearls.”

In a press release, Ware said that That! Feels! Good! “stems from over 10 years of understanding who I am, and who I enjoy being as an artist and the thrill of performance.” In short, the album promises to be a harbinger of good times. Pre-orders for physical copies are ongoing.

“Pearls” feels like a modern-day update on an early Madonna hit, taking an irresistible dance floor-ready beat and infusing it with a bit of whimsical glamour. “Let’s just dance and shake it ’til the pearls fall off!” Ware proclaims in the chorus, evoking the classy, carefree fun of an evening at Jay Gatsby’s house.

“’Pearls’ is a record that doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance,” Ware added. “It’s inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie, and Chaka Khan and I guess attempts to show — in lightness — all the hats I try to wear (usually at the same time).” Listen to Ware try on all her hats on “Pearls” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for That! Feels! Good!.

That! Feels! Good! also includes “Free Yourself,” Ware’s single from last July. The record follows her 2020 album What’s Your Pleasure? and its deluxe edition.

That! Feels Good! Artwork:

That! Feels Good! Tracklist:

01. That! Feels Good!

02. Free Yourself

03. Pearls

04. Hello Love

05. Begin Again

06. Beautiful People

07. Freak Me Now

08. Shake The Bottle

09. Lightning

10. These Lips