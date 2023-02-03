Menu
Creed III Soundtrack Comes Out Swinging with JID and Lute’s “Ma Boy”: Stream

The film arrives March 3rd

creed iii soundtrack ma boy jid lute
Creed III (MGM)
February 3, 2023 | 11:50am ET

    Dreamville is executive producing the soundtrack to Creed IIIand J. Cole’s label landed a haymaker with the first single “Ma Boy” from JID and Lute.

    Over a slamming beat from Bass Charity, Ben10k, Christo, and Pluss, JID unspools a rope-a-dope flow, speeding up and slowing down as he shifts the syllabic emphasis across the lines. He spits, “Red eyes when the moon rouge/ Screw juice ’cause we drug abused/ Fuck the trauma and trouble we thuggin’ through/ With the same n***** since duck-duck-goose-goose.”

    In contrast Lute plays Joe Frazier to JID’s Ali, banging away at the rhythm and layering on vocal distortions to give a few raps that extra pop. “I take a chance and land it,” he says, before doubling up on, “You just be rollin’ the dice,” then repeating the setup and follow-through on, “My heart is as cold as Atlantic, I just be drippin’ in ice.” Check out “Ma Boy” below.

    Creed III is directed and starring Michael B. Jordan and it arrives in theaters on March 3rd. Revisit the trailer now. A fourth installment is happening “for sure,” according to Jordan, who told IGN he wants to continue expanding the Creed-verse.

    Last year, JID uncorked his new album The Forever Story, which was one of our absolute favorite rap albums of 2022. He’s currently co-headlining a tour with Smino and tickets are available here.

Consequence
