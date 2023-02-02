Menu
Stanning BTS ‘Shipisode: Jihope

Jimin and j-hope are probably the most underrated BTS ship, but one of the best

stanning BTS jihope ship series podcast
Jimin and j-hope, photos courtesy of BIG HIT MUSIC
Consequence Staff
February 2, 2023 | 4:34pm ET

    Stanning BTS is back with another ‘Shipisode, this time taking on perhaps the most underrated ship in BTS: Jihope!

    Hosts Kayla and Bethany run through the Jimin and j-hope’s tight-knit friendship and why they make such a great pair. They also reminisce on particularly cute moments between the two, highlighting the magic that’s in the air when Jimin and j-hope are around.

    Listen to the full Jihope ‘Shipisode of Stanning BTS above, then do yourself a favor and join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. You can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the Buy Now buttons below — available in two colors!

    Make sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

    This month, Stanning BTS is celebrating our love for BTS and ARMY with our 6th Annual Being an ARMY episode. Every year, Kayla and Bethany release a special episode around Valentine’s Day in which they share the stories from beloved ICONIC listeners! They’re asking you to send in your ARMY stories again — tell us how being an ARMY has impacted your life! No story is too big or too small to share, they wanna hear them all!

    Submit your written story via email at stanningbtspodcast@gmail.com or an audio message via Dropbox by submitting here. They will not be accepting submissions via social DM. The submission deadline is Sunday, February 12th.

