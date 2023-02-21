Menu
Jimin of BTS Announces New Solo Album FACE

The BTS member's first full-length solo project

jimin bts proof
Jimin, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Mary Siroky
February 21, 2023 | 10:39am ET

    BTS member Jimin has announced a new solo album called FACE, which is set for release on March 24th.

    According to a statement from BIGHIT MUSIC, FACE is “all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next steps.” The announcement also promised opportunities for fans to to experience the album “through various activities,” noting the album’s release week as a date to watch.

    This will be Jimin’s first full-length solo project. Earlier this year, the dancer and vocalist teamed up with BIGBANG member TAEYANG for bouncy track, “Vibe.”

    BTS’s second chapter continues full steam ahead with the members spending time focused on individual endeavors. Jimin is joining RM and j-hope in the string of members who have released full-length solo albums so far, while Jin teamed up with Coldplay on “The Astronaut,” and Jungkook debuted “Dreamers” during the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

    A press release reveals that with this solo project, Jimin will be “making a new leap forward as an artist” and promises a spotlight on his “impeccable dance performance.”

    While we wait for more details on FACE including track list, official artwork, and potential singles, revisit 10 of our favorite songs that spotlight Jimin.

    FACE Teaser Artwork:

    jimin face teaser

    Photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

