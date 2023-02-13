Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Joel David Moore sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Avatar: The Way of Water and his upcoming projects with his production company, Balcony 9.

Advertisement

Related Video

The actor/director/producer discusses helming the new film Some Other Woman, putting inclusivity and the environment at the forefront of Balcony 9 Productions, and how Hollywood still has a long way to go in being progressive. Moore also takes us into the Bones and Avatar crossover moment, what it’s been like going back to Pandora for the sequels, and what we can expect from the next three entries in the series.

Listen to Joel David Moore chat about Avatar: The Way of Water and more in the new episode above, or via the YouTube player below. As always, please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.