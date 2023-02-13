Menu
Joel David Moore on the Avatar Sequels and That Bones Crossover Moment

The multi-hyphenate talks The Way of Water, upcoming Balcony 9 Productions, and directing Some Other Woman

Joel David Moore Avatar the way of water Kyle Meredith podcast interview
Kyle Meredith with Joel David Moore, photo by DFree/Shutterstock
Consequence Staff
February 13, 2023 | 2:02pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Joel David Moore sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Avatar: The Way of Water and his upcoming projects with his production company, Balcony 9.

    Related Video

    The actor/director/producer discusses helming the new film Some Other Woman, putting inclusivity and the environment at the forefront of Balcony 9 Productions, and how Hollywood still has a long way to go in being progressive. Moore also takes us into the Bones and Avatar crossover moment, what it’s been like going back to Pandora for the sequels, and what we can expect from the next three entries in the series.

    Listen to Joel David Moore chat about Avatar: The Way of Water and more in the new episode above, or via the YouTube player below. As always, please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

