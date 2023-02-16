Menu
Keanu Reeves Goes After the High Table in John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer: Watch

Arriving in theaters on on March 24th

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)
February 16, 2023 | 10:41am ET

    Just one month away from hitting theaters, John Wick: Chapter 4 has received a new trailer.

    A remix of Nas’ 2001 song “Got Ur Self a Gun” punctuates the non-stop action as Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin teams with allies like The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), Winston Scott (Ian McShane), and Charon (Lance Reddick) in his quest against the High Table. As usual, he has to go through waves of enemies that would be insurmountable for anyone else.

    Chad Stahelski is once again behind the lens for John Wick 4, which was written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The cast features several newcomers to the franchise, including Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as The Marquis de Gramont, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, and Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, as well as Rina Sawayama as Akira in her feature film debut.

    Watch the latest trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 below.

    John Wick 4 is finally set to hit theaters on March 24th after multiple pushbacks due to the pandemic and Reeves’ obligations with The Matrix Resurrections. The fifth film in the franchise is currently in early development.

    Beyond the mainline films, the John Wick universe is expanding with a spin-off film called Ballerina starring Ana de Armas alongside Reeves and McShane. There’s also a Peacock limited series on the way that explores the origin story of the Continental Hotel in 1975 New York.

     

