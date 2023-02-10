Jon Wurster Leaves Superchunk: “My Heart Just Isn’t in It Anymore”

Jon Wurster has announced he is stepping away from Superchunk after more than three decades. The longtime drummer shared the news on February 10th, noting the “rock and roll weirdness” of the announcement lining up with the 30th anniversary of the indie rockers’ third studio LP, On the Mouth.

“After much soul-searching I have decided to fade back from my role as Director of Percussive Research at Superchunk Industries,” Wurster wrote on Instagram. “It’s been a very productive thirty-one years but my heart just isn’t in it anymore. I will most likely don The Shirt™ on special occasions, but unless otherwise noted, my office will be occupied by a more than capable, to-be-named DoPR.”

He continued, “I wish nothing but the best for Mac, Jim and Jason as they continue producing the high quality, live rock music you have come to know and love. It has been an honor serving you and I’ll rock your faces somewhere down the line.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Bat Fangs drummer Laura King will step in for Wurster for Superchunk’s next gig at the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest in Raleigh, NC on February 17th.

Wurster joined Superchunk in 1991 and had remained behind the drum kit since then. The band’s touring lineup currently consists of singer-guitarist Mac McCaughan, guitarist Jim Wilbur, and bassist Jason Narducy. The latter fills in for founding member Laura Ballance on the road.

Superchunk’s last studio album was 2022’s Wild Loneliness. Wurster has also been a member of The Mountain Goats and the Bob Mould Band since 2007 and 2009, respectively. It’s currently unknown whether his status has changed with either group.