Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jon Wurster Leaves Superchunk: “My Heart Just Isn’t in It Anymore”

Bat Fangs' Laura King will step in for Superchunk's next gig

Advertisement
Jon Wurster leaves quits Superchunk
Superchunk, photo by Debi Del Grande
Follow
February 10, 2023 | 11:24am ET

    Jon Wurster has announced he is stepping away from Superchunk after more than three decades. The longtime drummer shared the news on February 10th, noting the “rock and roll weirdness” of the announcement lining up with the 30th anniversary of the indie rockers’ third studio LP, On the Mouth.

    “After much soul-searching I have decided to fade back from my role as Director of Percussive Research at Superchunk Industries,” Wurster wrote on Instagram. “It’s been a very productive thirty-one years but my heart just isn’t in it anymore. I will most likely don The Shirt™ on special occasions, but unless otherwise noted, my office will be occupied by a more than capable, to-be-named DoPR.”

    He continued, “I wish nothing but the best for Mac, Jim and Jason as they continue producing the high quality, live rock music you have come to know and love. It has been an honor serving you and I’ll rock your faces somewhere down the line.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Bat Fangs drummer Laura King will step in for Wurster for Superchunk’s next gig at the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest in Raleigh, NC on February 17th.

    Wurster joined Superchunk in 1991 and had remained behind the drum kit since then. The band’s touring lineup currently consists of singer-guitarist Mac McCaughan, guitarist Jim Wilbur, and bassist Jason Narducy. The latter fills in for founding member Laura Ballance on the road.

    Superchunk’s last studio album was 2022’s Wild Loneliness. Wurster has also been a member of The Mountain Goats and the Bob Mould Band since 2007 and 2009, respectively. It’s currently unknown whether his status has changed with either group.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Lamb of God Kreator new song

Lamb of God and Kreator Team Up for New Song "State of Unrest": Stream

February 10, 2023

The 69 Eyes new album

The 69 Eyes Announce New Album Death of Darkness

February 10, 2023

beck thinking about you new song single listen stream

Beck Is "Thinking About You" in Mournful New Song: Stream

February 10, 2023

tove lo borderline pop music new single stream listen

Tove Lo Shares New Single "Borderline," Co-Written with Dua Lipa: Stream

February 10, 2023

Poison Ruin Heavy Song of the Week

Heavy Song of the Week: Poison Ruïn Go Medieval on Post-Punk Ripper “Härvest”

February 10, 2023

The HU with William DuVall song

The HU Release New Version of "This Is Mongol" Featuring Alice in Chains' William DuVall: Stream

February 10, 2023

Pearla Oh Glistening Onion The Nighttime Is Coming track by track interview

Pearla Breaks Down Debut Album Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming Track by Track: Exclusive

February 10, 2023

this is why review

On This Is Why, Paramore Fight for the Present Moment

February 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jon Wurster Leaves Superchunk: "My Heart Just Isn't in It Anymore"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter