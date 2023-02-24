Menu
The Jonas Brothers Announce Broadway Residency, Share New Single “Wings”: Stream

Nick, Joe, and Kevin will perform at the Marquis Theatre from March 14th-18th, 2023

jonas brothers broadway residency wings music video new single pop music news
Jonas Brothers, photo courtesy of the artist
February 24, 2023 | 3:05pm ET

    Soon, the Disney Channel won’t be the only establishment that’s given the Jonas Brothers their own show: The fraternal trio have today announced their first five-night residency at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway. They’ve also today shared “Wings,” the first single from their forthcoming album — titled The Album — ahead of its May 5th release.

    From March 14th-18th, 2023, Nick, Joe, and Kevin will perform one of their albums in full: Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), Happiness Begins (2019) and The Album, respectively. (A moment of silence for their oft-overlooked 2006 debut It’s About Time, which includes “Mandy,” possibly one of the best pop-punk songs ever writter.)

    “Your boys are back in town,” the JoBros tweeted on the band account. “We’re coming to Broadway and playing the Marquis Theatre March 14-18!! Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss these shows…”

    All ticket buyers must be registered for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Onsale, which you can do here until Sunday, February 26th, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to access the Verified Fan Onsale starting March 1st.

    “Wings” is a funky sophisti-pop number that arrives with a music video featuring a familiar face: The White Lotus star and noted JoBros fangirl Haley Lu Richardson. Watch it below.

    Back in 2021, the Jonas Brothers also contributed to the soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy.

