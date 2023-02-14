Julio Iglesias, Jr. Says He Listens to His Dad’s Music to “Get In the Mood”

Happy Valentine’s Day! In case you needed some horrifying news to kill whatever romantic ambiance you had going on, we’re here to report that Julio Iglesias, Jr. has admitted that his listens to his father’s music to “get in the mood” with his girlfriend — his father, of course, being Spanish pop sensation Julio Iglesias.

Iglesias graciously bestowed us with this fact on today’s Valentine’s Day episode of Tamron Hall (via EW), promoting his new album aptly titled Under the Covers: “Especially on a holiday like today, when you have romance in your DNA, this morning, did you listen to your own music, does your own music get you in the mood?” host Hall asked the singer, who comes from a family tree of sexed-up Latin pop artists including his dad and his brother Enrique.

“I listen to my dad’s music to get in the mood,” said Iglesias, who’s currently dating fashion model Vivi Di Domenico. “I am big, big fan of my dad. I grew up watching him.” Hall, like the rest of us, was shocked: “You and Vivi together, Valentine’s Day, and dad’s music is in the background?” Unfortunately, Iglesias doubled-down on the sentiment.

