Ken Marino on Party Down’s Return and What It Would Take to Bring Back The State

The actor/comedian talks about bringing Ron Donald back and his great physical comedy

Ken Marino Party Down podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Ken Marino (Starz)
Consequence Staff
February 27, 2023 | 3:13pm ET

    Ken Marino joins Kyle Meredith to talk about bringing the gang back together for Season 3 of Party Down.

    The actor/comedian dissects what it’s been like to put Ron Donald’s clothes back on — as well as his haircut — and what the characters might have been up to over the past decade. Marino also discusses his physical comedy, directing an episode in this new season, and the obstacles of getting the crew from The State back together.

    Listen to Ken Marino chat about Party Down and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. As always, please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

