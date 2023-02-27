Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Ken Marino joins Kyle Meredith to talk about bringing the gang back together for Season 3 of Party Down.

The actor/comedian dissects what it’s been like to put Ron Donald’s clothes back on — as well as his haircut — and what the characters might have been up to over the past decade. Marino also discusses his physical comedy, directing an episode in this new season, and the obstacles of getting the crew from The State back together.

