Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, and a Toy Goat Cover Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers”: Watch

Kevin Bacon can buy himself flowers. The actor took to his social media today, along with his wife Kyra Sedgwick, to cover Miley Cyrus’ smash hit “Flowers” — featuring the stylings of a screaming toy goat.

For the uninitiated, Bacon has been posting videos of himself singing online for quite a while now in a series he calls “Goat Songs,” though he usually films them while hanging out outside with his pet goats. For whatever reason, however, all he had this time was a small toy goat that screams, just like those goat remixes that spread across YouTube a decade ago.

“I usually try to buy @kyrasedgwick the flowers, but looks like she’s got that covered,” Bacon, who married Sedgwick in 1988, wrote along with the clip. As they trade off verses, they periodically pause so Sedgwick can cue the melodic screams of the toy goat in lieu of live ones.

Shrieks aside, the pair sound pretty good together, which actually isn’t all that surprising — Bacon has, after all, recorded seven albums with his brother Michael under the very fitting moniker The Bacon Brothers.

Cyrus hasn’t let us know what she thinks of the cover yet, but it’s cute either way. Watch it for yourself below.

We gave Cyrus her flowers when we crowned the single Song of the Week last month. Bacon recently appeared in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Peacock’s campsite slasher They/Them.