Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

KISS Launched a Legendary Career with Their Self-Titled Debut Album

While the LP didn't make a big impact initially, it paved the way for the band's massive success to come

Advertisement
KISS, via Casablanca Records
February 18, 2023 | 10:25am ET

    When conversations arise about the greatest hard rock debut albums, the usual selections immediately come to mind for many — offerings by Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, and Guns N’ Roses, to name a few. But one debut that seems to get overlooked quite often is the 1974 self-titled album from KISS.

    At the time, glam rock was beginning to be phased out — David Bowie would soon stop shaving his eyebrows and drop the makeup for his streamlined “Thin White Duke” persona; Alice Cooper was about to go solo and embrace ballads; and the New York Dolls were on the cusp of imploding. Hence, 1974 would not have been the most ideal time to release a debut disc from a makeup-wearing band.

    Although singer-guitarist Paul Stanley and singer-bassist Gene Simmons had been playing music together for a spell in the New York City area, it was not until 1973 that they finally crossed paths with two other like-minded musicians — first drummer Peter Criss, and then lead guitarist Ace Frehley — comprising the classic KISS lineup.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    After building a local following, attracting manager Bill Aucoin, and signing with the fledgling Casablanca Records, the group — which performed with their faces disguised by makeup and dressed in costumes/platform boots — was not as “femme” as the other aforementioned glam acts, and also, rocked a heck of a lot harder (ok, ok…besides Alice Cooper from 1970-1973).

    So, when the quartet arrived at Bell Sound Studios in New York City during October-November 1973 to lay down what would become their debut album, they interestingly chose not to enlist the famous producer who oversaw an early demo (Eddie Kramer), but rather, hooked up with the less-renowned production duo of Kenny Kerner and Richie Wise.

    Speaking to Songfacts in 2013, Wise looked back on the sessions. “I remember being out in the studio with them trying to work out some better arrangements for the songs, making them more available to the listener, put in the verses, choruses, bridges, repeats, whatever, in the right places.”

    Advertisement

    “I worked very closely with Ace playing guitar,” he continued, “because as a guitar player I was able to piece together some nice guitar solos for him and work with him on some of that stuff. The vocals went really smooth. I don’t have any negative feelings at all. The first album was a breeze to do. I think we recorded it in six days and mixed it in six or seven days. It took about 13 days from start to finish to do it. It was done quickly and I’m very happy about that one.”

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Rob Halford (photo by Steven J. Messina) and Bruce Dickinson (photo by Johnny Perilla)

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Backs Iron Maiden's Rock Hall Nod: "Let's Make It Happen"

February 17, 2023

The Used new album 2023

The Used Announce New Album Toxic Positivity, Unveil Single "People Are Vomit": Stream

February 17, 2023

Code Orange What Is Really Underneath album

Code Orange Release What Is Really Underneath? Album and Short Film: Stream

February 17, 2023

botch 2023 us tour

Botch Announce Fall 2023 US Reunion Tour

February 16, 2023

geezer butler book

Black Sabbath Bassist Geezer Butler to Release Autobiography in June

February 16, 2023

sleep token new album

Sleep Token Announce New Album Take Me Back to Eden, Share "Vore": Stream

February 16, 2023

Guns N' Roses November Rain 2 billion YouTube views

Guns N' Roses' "November Rain" Becomes First Rock Video to Hit 2 Billion YouTube Views

February 15, 2023

tim aymar obituary

Tim Aymar, Singer for Pharaoh and Control Denied, Dead at 59

February 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

KISS Launched a Legendary Career with Their Self-Titled Debut Album

Menu Shop Search Newsletter