Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream

The EP collects select performances from the band's unique 2022 livestream event

Advertisement
Korn surprise EP
Korn’s Jonathan Davis, photo by Kevin RC Wilson
February 3, 2023 | 2:21pm ET

    Korn’s latest studio album, Requiem, dropped one year ago on Saturday (February 4th), and in honor of the milestone, the guys have surprise-released a new EP.

    The five-song EP, called Requiem Mass, features recordings from the celebrated nu-metal group’s February 3rd, 2022, live-streamed 300-person performance honoring “souls that had passed.” The event especially celebrated the lives of those lost during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

    The EP features five highlights from the set. In addition, Korn are sharing performance footage that was originally live-streamed from the event via YouTube.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Requiem Mass is available via Loma Vista Recordings on streaming, digital, limited-edition vinyl, and a 2-CD deluxe edition packaged with the original Requiem album here.

    Korn Albums Ranked
     Editor's Pick
    A Definitive Ranking of Every Korn Album

    Watch the Requiem Mass performance and stream the entire EP, as part of the deluxe edition of Requiem, in the streaming players below.

    Requiem Mass (Live Performance):

    Requiem Mass (Full EP Stream):

    Requiem Mass EP Artwork:

    Requiem Mass EP

    Requiem Mass EP

    Requiem Mass EP Tracklist:
    01. Start the Healing
    02. Lost in the Grandeur
    03. Hopeless and Beaten
    04. Worst Is on Its Way
    05. Let the Dark Do the Rest

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Iggy & The Stooges' Raw Power Gets New 50th Anniversary Legacy Edition: Stream It Now

February 3, 2023

creed iii soundtrack ma boy jid lute

Creed III Soundtrack Comes Out Swinging with JID and Lute's "Ma Boy": Stream

February 3, 2023

The Damned new album 2023

The Damned Announce New Album Darkadelic, Unveil Single "The Invisible Man": Stream

February 3, 2023

slipknot bone church stream

Slipknot Unveil Broody New Song "Bone Church": Stream

February 2, 2023

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce New Double Album V, Share "Layla": Stream

February 2, 2023

Black Belt Eagle Scout Spring 2023 North American Tour Spaces new song video stream

Black Belt Eagle Scout Announces Spring 2023 Tour, Shares "Spaces": Stream

February 2, 2023

honky chateau elton john reissue 50th anniversary classic rock pop music news

Elton John Announces Honky Château 50th Anniversary Edition

February 1, 2023

Thrice 2023 tour

Thrice to Celebrate The Artist in the Ambulance with 20th Anniversary Tour

February 1, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter