Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream

Korn’s latest studio album, Requiem, dropped one year ago on Saturday (February 4th), and in honor of the milestone, the guys have surprise-released a new EP.

The five-song EP, called Requiem Mass, features recordings from the celebrated nu-metal group’s February 3rd, 2022, live-streamed 300-person performance honoring “souls that had passed.” The event especially celebrated the lives of those lost during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The EP features five highlights from the set. In addition, Korn are sharing performance footage that was originally live-streamed from the event via YouTube.

Related Video

Requiem Mass is available via Loma Vista Recordings on streaming, digital, limited-edition vinyl, and a 2-CD deluxe edition packaged with the original Requiem album here.

Watch the Requiem Mass performance and stream the entire EP, as part of the deluxe edition of Requiem, in the streaming players below.

Requiem Mass (Live Performance):

Requiem Mass (Full EP Stream):

Requiem Mass EP Artwork:

Requiem Mass EP Tracklist:

01. Start the Healing

02. Lost in the Grandeur

03. Hopeless and Beaten

04. Worst Is on Its Way

05. Let the Dark Do the Rest